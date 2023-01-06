DAWN.COM Logo

Border guard injured in firing at Torkham

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 07:06am

KHYBER: A Pakistani border security guard was injured in an ‘accidental firing’ from across the border at Torkham here on Thursday.

Though local security officials did not furnish any formal details of the incident, independent sources, however, said that an Afghan national was killed and a Pakistani border security guard sustained injuries when an Afghan border guard accidentally pulled the trigger of his official gun on their side of the border.

The incident caused panic among the guards on both sides of the border while the cross-border movement was also suspended for at least an hour.

The injured Pakistani border guard Sher Aziz was later shifted to the military hospital where doctors declared his condition to be stable. The border crossing was later reopened.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023

