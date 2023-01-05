DAWN.COM Logo

FO rubbishes reports of Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 5, 2023

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday categorically rejected reports claiming that Pakistan had carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, terming them to be “utterly baseless and malicious”.

The statement came hours after reports surfaced claiming Pakistan had carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Afghan newspaper Hasht-e-Subh Daily quoted sources as saying that Pakistan “bombed targets in Salala neighborhood in the vicinity of Gushta district” on Thursday morning.

The development comes amid an uptick in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, executed around more than 100 attacks last year, most of which happened after August when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter. The ceasefire was formally ended last year on Nov 28 by the TTP.

It also comes as the Nat­ional Security Committee (NSC) categorically asked Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, without directly naming them, to deny safe haven to Pakistani terrorist groups on its soil and end their patronage, while reiterating its intent to crush terrorist groups operating inside the country with full force.

The uncharacteristically strong-worded statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting, which spanned two days, said: “Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of the (sic) Pakistan’s territory.”

The committee agreed on a number of steps to deal with the worsening security situation, which has also drawn the attention of a number of important capitals prompting them to issue advisories for their nationals residing here.

The most important of all these actions was to send an unequivocal message to neighbouring Afghanistan to end all its support to TTP. “No country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” the NSC statement said.

The warning was sent out in the midst of an escalating war of words between the two countries over TTP and the border dispute.

Surya
Jan 05, 2023 10:02pm
These must be American drones from Pakistan bases.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 05, 2023 10:02pm
What is going on ????
Reply Recommend 0
2Pekant
Jan 05, 2023 10:02pm
Where there is smoke, there is fire. Does anyone believe a Pakistani politician- ever?
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jan 05, 2023 10:03pm
In expected line. US nicely trapped pakistan persuading it to strike inside afganistan
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 05, 2023 10:03pm
The denial FO is in action again.
Reply Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Jan 05, 2023 10:04pm
Something has to be done.
Reply Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Jan 05, 2023 10:06pm
When you deny claims they are assumed to be true!
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Jan 05, 2023 10:08pm
Now, Afghan Talibans will teach lessons.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanthiru
Jan 05, 2023 10:08pm
Pakistan as a sovereign state has every right to protect its territory and people from enemies including terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Ken Holland
Jan 05, 2023 10:08pm
Two J-7s were shot down!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 05, 2023 10:08pm
Pakistan must retaliate to safeguard it's sovereignty.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 05, 2023 10:17pm
It would be far better not to respond, and do what you have to do.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 05, 2023 10:20pm
Who is trying to fool who? Nato planes bombed the place for 20 years with far more superior fire power and all is still the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Vks, St. Louis, MO
Jan 05, 2023 10:21pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 05, 2023 10:23pm
Why deny it? Go ahead boldly and do what is necessary for the safety of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 05, 2023 10:25pm
Pakistan Airforce is 24/7 alert to respond to any misadventure that may be initiated by any country due to mis-quoting of the news that Pakistan had carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
dev
Jan 05, 2023 10:25pm
Pakistan have rights to self defence and do nair strikes on terrorist hideouts.
Reply Recommend 0
BJWMelbourne
Jan 05, 2023 10:27pm
Pakistan should not become the fourth empire to get into the graveyard of empires.
Reply Recommend 0
Qari Sami Ullah
Jan 05, 2023 10:28pm
TTA & TTP deserve an airstrike by PAF !
Reply Recommend 0
whenandwhy
Jan 05, 2023 10:57pm
Joke of the century. We can't dare even think to attack Afghanistan. Like it or not.
Reply Recommend 0
Global traveller
Jan 05, 2023 11:00pm
Time to teach a lesson !!!
Reply Recommend 0

