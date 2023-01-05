DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 05, 2023

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank: ministry

AFP Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 12:45pm
<p>Palestinian protesters step on posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah ,far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, during a rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2023. — AFP</p>

Palestinian protesters step on posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah ,far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, during a rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2023. — AFP

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian child on Thursday in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry announced, “Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, was killed by a bullet in the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus at dawn today”.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request by AFP to comment on the overnight operation.

In a statement, the Lions’ Den — a local militant Palestinian group — said its fighters had been involved in the overnight clashes in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad was killed in Bethlehem as Israel said its forces fired on people throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails.

In December, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year in the West Bank since its records began in 2005 with more than 150 Palestinians killed.

The inauguration last week of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked fears of a military escalation in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Two of Netanyahu’s extreme-right coalition partners, who have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians, have taken charge of critical powers regarding the West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich holds the portfolio for Israeli settlement policy in the territory, while Itamar Ben-Gvir serves as national security minister with powers over the border police force which operate there.

They took office at the end of a year which saw at least 26 Israelis and 230 Palestinians killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to an AFP tally.

Israel
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amzad Panhwar
Jan 05, 2023 12:58pm
Israel learning from Modi's India.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Jan 05, 2023 12:59pm
Israel has been killing young boys lately. This is genocide but the world is mute, deaf, and dumb.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jan 05, 2023 01:09pm
They took office at the end of a year which saw at least 26 Israelis and 230 Palestinians.... It is a number game. If more Israelis would have killed then there would be no complaint of human rights violation ?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jan 05, 2023 01:10pm
@HAJI, World is not mute but nobody listening
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jan 05, 2023 01:10pm
Resistance and Resistance against occupied forces
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 05, 2023 01:21pm
Apartheid Israel
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saving energy
Updated 05 Jan, 2023

Saving energy

‘Difficult measures’ seem to be great only for as long as the powerful and their enablers don’t have to bear them.
Arshad Sharif case
05 Jan, 2023

Arshad Sharif case

ONE hopes that powerful quarters in Pakistan and abroad will not attempt to stonewall efforts to uncover the truth...
Provocative visit
05 Jan, 2023

Provocative visit

THE new Israeli government that has just taken power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being described as the most...
Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...