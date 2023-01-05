DAWN.COM Logo

Bajwa ‘wanted me dead’, alleges Imran

Monitoring Desk Published January 5, 2023

Former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had planned to have him murdered and impose a state of emergency in the country, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

The startling allegation was said to be made during his interaction with a Bol News team in Lahore.

Bol’s Lahore bureau chief Syed Khawar Abbas quoted Mr Khan as saying in the as-yet unaired interview that he would make “more revelations” during his press conference on Thursday (today) regarding the attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

According to Mr Abbas, the former PM said he was being told by many to stop levelling allegations against the former army chief as he has retired, but he could not cover up “the crimes that Gen Bajwa had committed”.

Asking the courts to take suo motu notice of the matter, the ex-premier pressed for the registration of an FIR over the attempt on his life and named people who he thought were behind the murder conspiracy.

He also told the journalists that he would tour the country once his condition improved.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023

Sajjadx
Jan 05, 2023 10:48am
If Bajwa wanted him dead, ik would be quite dead by now.
Reply Recommend 0

