DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

Islamabad hits back at Indian minister’s remarks about Pakistan being ‘epicentre’ of terror

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 02:02pm
<p>Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar talking on the show ZIB 2 on Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on Jan 2. — ORF (tvthek.orf.at)</p>

Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar talking on the show ZIB 2 on Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on Jan 2. — ORF (tvthek.orf.at)

The Foreign Office on Wednesday rejected remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in which he indirectly referred to Pakistan as the “epicentre” of terrorism while on a tour to Austria.

Jaishankar made the remarks on Monday during a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg while on a two-nation visit to Austria and Cyprus.

“Since the epicentre [of terrorism] is located so close to India, naturally, our experiences and insights are useful to others,” Jaishankar had said, after making a mention of “cross-border practises” of terrorism.

That same day, Jaishankar said that he “could use much harsher words [for Pakistan] than epicentre” during an interview on program ZIB 2 on Austria’s national broadcaster ORF, when the host remarked that the use of the word “epicentre […] doesn’t sound very diplomatic”.

He added: “Considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word.”

‘Latest tirade’

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office rejected the “baseless and frivolous accusations” made by Jaishankar and called his “latest tirade […] a reflection of growing frustration over India’s failure to malign and isolate Pakistan”.

It demanded that the “malicious campaign” to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda […] must stop“.

The FO asserted that “India should itself end its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan”, citing the dossier released in December 2022, which contained “irrefutable evidence” of India’s involvement in the 2021 Lahore terrorist attack.

The statement also criticised India for its “brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil” as well as for its “state-sponsored terrorism” in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that its “anti-Pakistan diatribe” could not hide these actions.

The FO further recalled various incidents in which India is alleged to be involved: “The death of over 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil in the 2007 Samjhauta Express tragedy to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav — a serving Commander of Indian Navy — from within Pakistan in 2016, the evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism and sabotage is irrefutable and spans over decades and geographies.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (22)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ghani
Jan 04, 2023 01:47pm
Domestic audience consumption
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 04, 2023 01:48pm
Kulbushan was not a serving officer when he was kidnapped from Iran
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 04, 2023 01:48pm
“Since the epicentre [of terrorism] is located so close to India, naturally, our experiences and insights are useful to others,” Jaishankar had said, after making a mention of “cross-border practises” of terrorism. While we caught indian naval commander Kubushan yadev, carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan. So where is epicentre of terrorism, again?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jan 04, 2023 01:49pm
Oh, My. Saffron Bandits. A member of RSS, the party who killed Gandhi, the party of BJP under once banned global terror watchlist recipient Modi, the butcher of Gujrat under whom India is a terror central pointing at others, must be lot of domestic TURMOIL.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jan 04, 2023 01:50pm
Gestapo + SS + RSS = All terrorists a shame for humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 04, 2023 01:51pm
Australians know who is sponsoring terrorism in the region and they called out india in the past.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 04, 2023 01:53pm
Which country murders, lynches, burns its minorities as state policy. Which country illegally occupies another nation, Kashmir, IOK against UN resolutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil
Jan 04, 2023 01:54pm
He didn't mention Pakistan Name. then it catchy for Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jan 04, 2023 02:02pm
Did he name Pakistan? no. He just said "Since the epicentre [of terrorism] is located so close to India", WHY are we assuming it's us? Or are we?
Reply Recommend 0
Oracle
Jan 04, 2023 02:05pm
The damage has been done.
Reply Recommend 0
EmptyCoffers
Jan 04, 2023 02:06pm
The whole Neighborhood ( and the World too ) is Pointing fingers towards Pakistan... ( a Basket Case...)
Reply Recommend 0
H S Roy
Jan 04, 2023 02:06pm
Jaishankar even once didn't name Pakistan. How did you conclude he was referring to you ?
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Jan 04, 2023 02:07pm
He is so obsessed with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar
Jan 04, 2023 02:08pm
But except few OIC countries who else will listen to you? Infact even few OIC countries who listens to you also knows the reality
Reply Recommend 0
Najeeb
Jan 04, 2023 02:10pm
jaishanher comes of a creed that can argue to prove that black is white and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 04, 2023 02:13pm
This "epicentre" of this and that allegations are getting boring and cliché..
Reply Recommend 0
Kalam
Jan 04, 2023 02:14pm
Rejection rejected.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jan 04, 2023 02:15pm
The BJP itself is a terrorist party, why put blame on others? These guys have no credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 04, 2023 02:15pm
India is the world epicenter of fake news and crude disinformation.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 04, 2023 02:22pm
The Indian-Afghan nexus of accusing Pakistan for soereading terrorism will not work out at all. India govt and Taliban govt of Afghanistan have similar mentality and peaceful countries in the world already know about that. Let them speak whatever India and Afghanistan are saying as every country Pakistan have diplomatic relations very well understand the situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Jan 04, 2023 02:23pm
So close is terrorism to India that it is infact inside it.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 04, 2023 02:23pm
World knows the truth . more words whitewashing is gonna change nothing. Fix it forever
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...