DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

Oil falls again after last session’s tumble as economic worries grow

Reuters Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 12:07pm

Oil edged lower on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy.

Brent futures for March delivery fell 13 cents to $81.97 a barrel, a 0.1 per cent loss, by 0511 GMT. US crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3pc, to $76.65 per barrel.

Both benchmarks plunged more than 4pc on Tuesday, with Brent suffering its biggest one-day loss in more than three months.

“Warning signs of global recession, China’s lacklustre recovery with surging Covid-19 cases, renewed strength in the US dollar and dampened risk sentiment are all catalysts keeping oil prices in check overnight,” said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Analyst at IG, in a note.

The Chinese government increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signalling expectations of poor domestic demand.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may further cut the prices for its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia in February, after they were set at a 10-month low this month, as concerns of oversupply continued to cloud the market.

“The market remains worried about the impact of macro factors such as the economic downward pressure,” said analysts from Haitong Futures.

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that much of the global economy would see a tough year in 2023 as the main engines of global growth — the United States, Europe and China — are all experiencing weakening activity.

The Fed had raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each. If the Fed intensifies its rate hikes, that could slow the economy and hamper fuel consumption.

Lending oil some support, the dollar weakened on Wednesday after posting big gains in the previous session. A weaker dollar typically boosts demand for oil as dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper for holders of other currencies.

US crude oil stockpiles likely rose 2.2 million barrels, with distillate inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on US crude inventories at 2030 GMT on Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, will release its own figures at 10.30am.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jan 04, 2023 12:15pm
Pakistan runs out of Cooking Gas & Oil to produce Electricity, run its Trains.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Qadeer Channar
Jan 04, 2023 12:42pm
Pakistan runs out of Cooking Gas & Oil to produce Electricity, run its Trains.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...