Denmark sees first year with no bank heists

AFP Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 07:00am

COPENHAGEN: Denmark has recorded its first year without bank robberies, as the use of cold hard cash has dwindled in recent years, the country’s finance workers union said on Monday.

The increasingly cashless society has led banks to dial down their cash services, leaving little potential loot for robbers. “It’s nothing short of amazing. Because every time it happens, it’s an extreme strain on the employees involved,” Steen Lund Olsen, vice president of a union, said in a statement.

“It’s something you can’t even begin to understand the emotional impact of if you haven’t experienced it yourself,” he added.

The union said there had been 221 bank robberies in 2000, which has slowly decreased to less than 10 a year since 2017. Denmark’s central bank reported in March last year that the use of cash had nearly halved from 23 percent of payments in 2017 to 12 percent in 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the abandonment of cash, said the bank.

The finance workers’ union noted that while holdups have become scarce, “many bank employees who have been robbed continue to struggle with the consequences”. Some still suffer from symptoms such as “anxiety, sadness, irritability, restlessness and insomnia”.

Published in Dawn, january 4th, 2023

Aliyah
Jan 04, 2023 08:13am
Also because law enforcement has been effective on troublesome middle eastern migrants. middle eastern migrants.
Taj Ahmad
Jan 04, 2023 08:20am
Denmark is beautiful country with beautiful people bank robbery in Denmark… I don’t believe it…? hopefully things soon come back to normal in this beautiful country and I may visit with my family in summer 2023 or 2024.
Shahid
Jan 04, 2023 08:27am
Here in Denmark, paper money is about to vanish. Banks have limited there cash dealings to very few branches in the country, most shops refuse to accept cash and banks refuse an account to the people who deal in cash. 98,8% of the financial transactions are through transfers. No business can cheat any more and black market has totally vanished. Had it been possible for Pakistan, we would have had a GDP twice as big as today and Tax revenue would at least be double as much as today.
