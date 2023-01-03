DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2023

2 CTD officials shot dead in Khanewal; Sanaullah concerned over Punjab law and order

Imran Gabol | Dawn.com Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 09:58pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab as two officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down on Tuesday by unknown assailants in Khanewal.

A statement issued by the Punjab police said Additional Inspector General Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan had departed for the crime scene after receiving information about the incident.

The perpetrators will be brought to justice, the spokesperson said, adding that further facts would be brought to light after the matter was investigated.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took notice of the incident, and paid tribute to the slain officials while extending his condolences to their families. Elahi also sought a report from the provincial police chief.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, meanwhile, said that he had summoned a report from the Punjab inspector general and the chief secretary.

"The law and order situation in Punjab is a cause for concern," he said. He called on the government to take steps to prevent such incidents.

Comments
bhaRAT©
Jan 03, 2023 09:27pm
Criminals rule from top (the Govt) to bottom.
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Jan 03, 2023 09:27pm
TTP is most active in PTI run states. I wonder why.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 03, 2023 09:29pm
Pakistan is peaceful country
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Jan 03, 2023 09:35pm
Terrible! Terrible!! Terrible!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Jan 03, 2023 09:37pm
A wanted offender is concerned about law and order situation! Priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jan 03, 2023 09:40pm
He should be more concerned about Sindh. People are getting killed every single day in Karachi and getting robbed. Where is Bilawal?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jan 03, 2023 09:42pm
Punjab?? Has he heard of Karachi?? it is worst the Bronx, South side of Chicago or Barios of LA of the 1970s. Criminal gangs roam freely, mugging and killing, terrifying the citizens, drugs and guns freely available and Bliawal spends most of his time in NY and Washigton. But yet, claims his party has '"record perfomance" in the province!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 03, 2023 09:43pm
Friends of IK are cutting loose. He can go to any extent to grab power.
Reply Recommend 0
pravez
Jan 03, 2023 09:44pm
you should welcome taliban. they will establish pure shariah law and punish people like ik for his deeds
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Jan 03, 2023 09:45pm
TTP great
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Jan 03, 2023 09:47pm
Sannullah is top in the TTP hit list.
Reply Recommend 0

