Pak halt NZ on 309-6 after Devin Conway’s century in 2nd Test

AFP Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 06:44pm
Pakistan’s players walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 2. — AFP

New Zealand’s Tom Latham (R) celebrates with teammate Devon Conway after scoring half century (50 runs) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 2. — AFP

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah delivers the ball during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 2. — AFP

Off-spinner Agha Salman and pacer Naseem Shah helped Pakistan derail New Zealand to 309-6 on Monday after opener Devon Conway scored a brilliant hundred on the first day in the second Test in Karachi.

Salman grabbed 3-55 and Shah took 2-44 to trigger a New Zealand middle-order slump which saw the tourists lose five wickets for 45 runs during the final session, slumping from 234-1 to 279-6.

At the close, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi were batting on 30 and 11 respectively as they try to revive New Zealand’s innings.

Conway, who scored 122, put on 134 for the opening wicket with Tom Latham (71) after New Zealand won the toss on a National Stadium pitch that had traces of grass but did not initially support bowlers.

Conway steadied the innings with another 100-run stand for the second wicket with Kane Williamson who made 36, but Pakistan pulled back after the visitors were 226-1 at tea.

Salman had Conway caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmed soon after tea to make it 2-234 before six runs later Shah dismissed Williamson in the same manner.

Conway struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 257-minute stay at the crease.

Salman then struck twice, beating Daryl Mitchell’s defence for three and had Henry Nicholls caught behind with a turning delivery for 26.

Abrar Ahmed took his only wicket by trapping Michael Bracewell for nought.

The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the first Test — also in Karachi — ended in a tame draw.

In the morning, Pakistan’s three-pronged pace attack looked helpless until Shah struck in the sixth over after lunch, trapping Latham leg-before with a sharp incoming delivery.

Latham, who scored 113 in the first match, hit nine boundaries in his 100-ball knock, his 24th Test half-century.

Conway was lucky to survive a sharp chance when Saud Shakeel failed to hold on to a miscued drive off Hasan Ali on 89.

Pakistan brought on Abrar Ahmed in the ninth over but there was no sign of turn as Conway smashed a boundary and a six off the spinner’s second over.

The hosts picked Shah and Hasan in place of spinner Nauman Ali and fast-bowler Mohammad Wasim after the first Test, while New Zealand picked pacer Matt Henry over Neil Wagner.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2023 11:30am
Let the show begin.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 02, 2023 11:37am
NX will win again
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jan 02, 2023 11:43am
New Zealand will welcome 2023 by winning this test match.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jan 02, 2023 12:06pm
NZ are 117/0 already.
Reply Recommend 0
RV
Jan 02, 2023 12:09pm
Pak just managed to draw the last one...this one would they would loose within 4 days...bring it on
Reply Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 02, 2023 12:52pm
@RV, Looks like this is another batsman friendly wicket. Any justification in playing with 3 fast bowlers on this wicket. Visitors are taking full advantage of winning the toss by putting 117 / 0 on the scoreboard.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Jan 02, 2023 01:18pm
Team PK again wrong footed---the self styled" shaheens " will lose out to the kiwis. How tragic. Had it not been for the intervention of 'darkness' , Team PK would also have lost the first test l!!
Reply Recommend 0
Northern Tadka
Jan 02, 2023 01:21pm
Another boring game on hopeless pitch. NZ should make 800 in 2 days and declare.
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar
Jan 02, 2023 02:22pm
No Shaheen, Bowling looks very weak. No backup too
Reply Recommend 0
Niazi Kidharak
Jan 02, 2023 02:24pm
After an English whitewash, NZ bashing at home is time for realisation that T20 isn’t cricket and Pakistan is missing Zimbabwe
Reply Recommend 0
Mujaddid
Jan 02, 2023 04:22pm
Pakistan can't beat New Zealand in this match because not having the strength of winning.
Reply Recommend 0
Allanalla
Jan 02, 2023 05:15pm
Third class pitch... pakistan is a blot on test cricket... look at australia england.... no where near them
Reply Recommend 0

