DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

Four police officials injured in militant attack on Dera Ismail Khan checkpost

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 10:09am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were injured when a group of terrorists attacked a checkpost with rockets and grenades in Kulachi tehsil here on Friday, an official said.

District police spokesman Yaqoob Shah told Dawn that an unknown number of militants stormed the Takwarra checkpost early in the morning. He said the police personnel retaliated the attack, and after an intense exchange of fire, the militants escaped the scene.

The spokesman said that four policemen sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

“About 17 to 18 rocket-propelled grenades and about 25 to 27 hand grenades were used by militants in the attack,” the police spokesman said, adding the police had also launched a search operation in the area.

Soon after the incident, district police officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan and DSP Saddar circle Hafiz Mohammad Adnan arrived at the site and supervised the search operation.

On Thursday, a search and strike operation was conducted in the same Takwarra area, in which six suspects were held along with an SMG rifle, a pistol and 20 cartridges.

On December 25, militants had attacked a mobile van of the Kulachi police station in the same Takwarra area, and also attempted to blow up an armoured personnel carrier of the police with an improvised explosive device.

Separately, two labourers were killed in a firing incident in Qayyum Nawaz Colony of the city, an official said on Friday.

A Cantonment police official said that two labourers, namely Amanullah and Mohammad Arshad, residents of Dhotar area of Paharpur, were fatally attacked by unknown persons when they were digging a plot to build a house.

The police and Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, DI Khan.

The police official said the attackers had a land dispute with the owner of the plot.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.
New Covid concerns
31 Dec, 2022

New Covid concerns

THE wave of fresh Covid-19 infections from new variants reported in China has sparked concerns about the spread of...
Gwadar tension
31 Dec, 2022

Gwadar tension

TENSION in Gwadar and other parts of Makran has been running high over the past several days, as protesters...
Army on terrorism
Updated 30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

State forces must also investigate the reported nexus of the TTP and Baloch separatists.
Digital sharks
30 Dec, 2022

Digital sharks

WITH the evolution of e-commerce in Pakistan, more and more people have started opting for digital solutions for...
The world’s displaced
30 Dec, 2022

The world’s displaced

AN end-of-year UN report has revealed a dismal picture of refugees around the world. A staggering 100m people were...