Govt ‘offered’ technocrat setup, claims Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Even though the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been opposing the purported plan to install a technocrat government to take ‘tough’ decisions to save the economy, PTI leader Asad Qaiser formally admitted that such a proposal was “informally” discussed with him by members of the federal government.

Speaking during Geo News’ show Capital Talk on Thursday, Mr Qaiser claimed those who discussed the proposal were members of the incumbent government.

“It was an informal chat in which some people in the government floated the idea of a technocrat government,” he added.

He, however, rejected the option of an interim government of technocrats and said “it will be unconstitutional” and his party will never accept it. “We will never accept any such government,” he added.

However, Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir distanced the government from any plans to bring in an administration of technocrats. He said there were no serious considerations about a “long-term interim set up to be run by technocrats”.

“Such an option might have been discussed in an informal chat but not in a serious discussion,” he said while appearing on the same show.

Former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi was the first person who publically mentioned this alleged proposal.

In a TV show, he claimed governments had failed to take extraordinary steps to save the economy. “Due to political expediency, these regimes could not take bold decisions which are unavoidable in the present crisis,” he had added.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2022