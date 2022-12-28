DAWN.COM Logo

Idea of installing technocrat govt for 2.5 years is a joke: Fawad

Dawn.com Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 05:59pm
<p>PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday termed the “serious considerations of installing a technocrat government” in Pakistan a “joke”, saying that such a setup would not be able to solve the country’s current issues.

His statement comes after senior economist Shabbar Zaidi, in an interview with ARY News yesterday, said that discussions were underway regarding a “caretaker government” — comprising experts — that could replace the Pakistan Democratic Movement given the current economic crises.

Speaking regarding this proposal in a media talk in Islamabad today, Chaudhry said that the idea of sending the current government home and installing a technocrat government for 2.5 years was a big mistake.

He demanded that “such experiments and jokes” with Pakistan must come to an end.

Posing a hypothetical scenario, he said: “You will import a technocrat from the US and have him sit here; he will take a decision [then] there will be criticism [and] rallies against it, [after which] he will leave his shoes here and run away.”

The PTI leader reiterated that the best solution was general elections, arguing that if the government falls, the Constitution had a solution — elections.

He claimed that it was a “straightforward matter” as the Constitution provided a “clearly and precisely written political skeleton for Pakistan”.

Chaudhry also said that the proposed idea of “importing a technocrat from the US or somewhere” was a result of the “failure of Shehbaz Sharif’s government”.

“We will fully condemn [the idea of] a technocratic government. We will fully condemn going out of the Constitution. Under any circumstances, a system beyond the Constitution is not acceptable to us. Political parties should also focus on this,” the PTI leader asserted.

Chaudhry further said that the current economic crisis was the result of the political quagmire and not vice versa, contending that elections would bring the needed political stability.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader blamed the incumbent government for the rise in terror incidents, claiming that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the only respected Pakistani leader in Afghanistan as “his hands were not stained by the blood of Afghan people”.

He argued that “bombs and missiles are not the solutions to everything” and that matters had to be solved through dialogue.

