Imran loses hope of early elections

Mansoor Malik Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 07:33am

LAHORE: Strongly reacting to the rumours that serious considerations are afoot to install a technocrat government, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said he is no more optimistic about holding of general elections in the country anytime soon.

Sticking to his stance that there is no use of talking to the incumbent “imported government”, former prime minister said only establishment had the role in letting elections happen and added that “establishment means army chief”. He said he had no contact with the “establishment”.

Speaking to media persons at his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, the PTI chief said: “It is more important to convince those forces that are backing the PDM government than the government itself to call that elections be held soon.”

He said there is hearsay about a technocrat government to be installed in the country and this compels him to believe that the government is not interested in holding general elections anytime soon.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Move­m­ent had reduced to a drawing room party.

Citing the example of Bangladesh, Mr Khan warned that “if any political engineering is attempted in the next general elections, the results will not be good”. Recalling that the mandate of the largest party in East Pakistan was not accepted, he said the PTI was the largest political party of Pakistan and denying mass public opinion would result in dire consequences.

The former prime minister yet again castigated former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, asserting that the latter committed “excesses against Pakistan” that pushed it to the threshold of default.

“Gen Bajwa did great injustice to this country; we are standing close to default,” he said, explaining how threat to default had increased to 90 per cent which was 5pc during his government.

Mr Khan said his government’s working relations with the former army chief were “good” and added that Gen Bajwa, however, did not consider corruption by politicians as something serious.

He claimed that corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion were closed by amending the NAB law.

The PTI chief had earlier alleged that Gen Bajwa had “struck” a deal with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Mr Khan said since both PML-N and PPP had foreign assets, there was no use of entering into what they call a ‘charter of economy’.

He said the country is facing chronic political and economic problems and these cannot be resolved without ensuring rule of law after holding free and fair elections. He said the wave of terrorism would intensify if the powers that be did not hold dialogue with Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2022

Robert
Dec 29, 2022 07:37am
Election will be held in October-Nov. Reach out to citizens and clearly state what will you do domestically and internationally particularly with your neighbors except China.
Crusader
Dec 29, 2022 07:37am
People will start a revolution if dictatorship in the form of a technocrat government is installed
M. Emad
Dec 29, 2022 07:40am
Pakistan needs a 'Bangladesh Model' technocrat government for next 5-7 years.
Diplomacy Rocks
Dec 29, 2022 07:47am
No one is losing hope. Men of Honor keep their oath or lose their honor!
Javed
Dec 29, 2022 07:51am
Technocrats are being installed to advance vested interests.
Northern Tadka
Dec 29, 2022 07:52am
He himself had claimed that he had 200 people ready to run the government and ended up getting all dual nationals and persons from abroad for top posts of finance minister, nsa, etc. He knows there's no local talent in Pakistan
Pak_Vision
Dec 29, 2022 07:53am
Why call this imported government when IK has already admitted the US is not to blame for his ouster? This is an installed government, just like his was. Different puppets, same hands.
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Dec 29, 2022 07:55am
Its a shame, slowly its becoming apparent that Imran Khan is all talk with no ability! All these claims eventually not one has been achieved! Maybe India has bet on wrong horse
Saleem
Dec 29, 2022 08:21am
Our agencies should investigate foreign hand in all the chaos and domestic instability that seems to have hit Pakistan in the last 8 months.
Kabira
Dec 29, 2022 08:22am
PTI must sign charter of economy with PDM if he is loyal to the nation.
RV
Dec 29, 2022 08:24am
Who cares
Javed
Dec 29, 2022 08:30am
The more elections are delayed the more the chances for a hung parliament, which of course is great for some.
nouman
Dec 29, 2022 08:34am
Corrupt government keeps trying to avoid election because they know PTI will get majority in the next election and they will be put in jails
K. Khan
Dec 29, 2022 08:35am
Keeping 150 MNAs out of the assembly deprived the huge numbers who voted for them from representation. PDM passed laws without opposition from those 150!
MAA
Dec 29, 2022 08:39am
Good that IK has finally realized that elections will not be held soon. Why should elections be held before completion of 5 year term of parliament? He should now rest at home and let the country function, for country's sake. He has been damaging this country ever since the win of that fateful world cup thirty years ago. Time to rest and stop further damage.
Anti-Corruption
Dec 29, 2022 08:39am
Elections or default. There’s no other option
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Dec 29, 2022 08:41am
Good. Waste of money. Those who do not want to serve should not contest. Anyone resigning after they are elected should be made to reimburse the country all the expenses incurred for their election and the second finisher should be declared winner. Also, anyone NOT attending the NA Sessions 80% of the time should be made to forfeit (after they reimburse the country) and dismissed from NA. Imran Khan would have been dismissed and saved the country a bundle.
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 29, 2022 08:43am
Pakistan's foreign reserves have shrink less than 6 Billion USD. What is minimum threshold that will move establishment to 'do something' for stability of our country. Or they want to see complete financial bankruptcy in Pakistan?
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Dec 29, 2022 08:43am
Whine, whine and whine some more. Is not there a man who will rid the country of this troublesome former PM?
Shahid
Dec 29, 2022 08:44am
Allegations, allegations and more allegations. He doesn't have anything else. He is not a part of problem but he himself is a problem.
Anti-Corruption
Dec 29, 2022 08:46am
IK never said that. His words have been twisted to create despair
Khan47
Dec 29, 2022 08:50am
His demands were quite stupid from day one
