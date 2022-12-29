DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2022

G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ ban on women aid workers

AFP Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 04:53pm
<p>A member of the Afghan Taliban speaks with female students outside the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26. — Reuters/File</p>

A member of the Afghan Taliban speaks with female students outside the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26. — Reuters/File

G7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on the Taliban to “urgently reverse” a ban on women working in Afghanistan’s aid sector.

The ban is the latest blow against women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year.

The Taliban also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and the Netherlands said in a joint statement they were “gravely concerned that the Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order… puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival”.

“We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision,” they said in the statement issued by Britain’s foreign ministry.

It comes after six aid bodies suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban.

They included Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE.

The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency response in health, education, and other areas and employs 3,000 women across Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.

“Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country’s most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterisation, and other materials and services they need to live,” the G7 statement said.

“The Taliban continue to demonstrate their contempt for the rights, freedoms, and welfare of the Afghan people, particularly women and girls,” it added.

Christian Aid has warned that millions of people in Afghanistan are on the “verge of starvation”.

“Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking,” said Christian Aid’s head of global programmes Ray Hasan.

A ban on women aid workers would “only curtail our ability to help the growing number of people in need”, he added.

The Taliban’s ban has come at a time when millions across the country are dependent on humanitarian aid provided by international donors through a vast network of NGOs.

Afghanistan’s economic crisis has only worsened since the Taliban seized power in August last year, which led to Washington freezing billions of dollars of its assets and foreign donors cutting aid.

After the minister of higher education banned women from universities, charging that they too were not properly dressed, protests were forcefully dispersed by the authorities.

Since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban had already barred teenage girls from secondary school.

Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from travelling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.

The G7 grouping takes in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US as well as the European Union.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...