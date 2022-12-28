DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 28, 2022

PkMAP ‘officially’ splits

Saleem Shahid Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 07:20am

QUETTA: The Pashtoon­khwah Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) stood formally divi­ded on Tuesday after its sacked dissidents annou­n­ced a new faction at a congress held in Quetta and elected its leaders.

Khushal Khan Kakar, the son of former senator and PkMAP’s provincial president Usman Kakar, was elected as chairman of the new faction and Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai was elected as co-chairman.

The faction leaders, who were expelled from PkMAP last month by its chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai for allegedly violating the party’s constitution and opposing his policies, held their congress at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium just a week after PkMAP held its seventh congress and re-elec­ted Mr Achakzai as its chairman and Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal as secretary general.

A large number of people, including party delegates, attended the rebel group’s meeting.

According to party sources, Raza Muhammad Raza has been elected as senior deputy chairman, Hameed Khan as deputy chairman, Khurshid Kaka Jee as secretary general, Essa Roshan as central information secretary, and Yousaf of Kakar as finance secretary.

Moreover, Obaidullah Babit, Sahiba Bareech, Siraj Afghan, Sardar Guljan Kibzai, Ali Haider, Gohar Ali, Shah Room Khan, Khalid Mehmood, Shamsheer Ali Khan Sifatullah, Essa Achakzai, Bacha Gul and Azam Masyzai were elected as central secretaries.

The congress will resume on Wednesday (today) to take important decisions about the faction’s future.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

THERE has been a consistent, significant outflow of dollars from Pakistan to Afghanistan ever since the US froze the...
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...
Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...