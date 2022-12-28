Wedding photo shoot at King Edward Medical University draws outrage

LAHORE: A newlywed couple had their wedding photo shoot on the premises of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), drawing criticism of the university management for allowing the activity in an educational institute.

The issue surfaced when the wedding pictures and footage were uploaded on social media, showing the over 150-year-old building of the KEMU in the background. The clips and photos showed the couple visiting the corridors and other parts of the historical building to film the ‘wedding activities’.

People trolled the university management on social media, saying the KEMU was not a ‘tourist attraction’ or a place for the wedding photo shoot. They also criticised it for poor security arrangements as some of them commented if a newlywed couple could breach the security of the public sector medical university what would happen in case of the entry of the ‘suspects’. The KEMU administration took notice of the photo shoot.

A spokesperson for the university said no permission was sought from the regulator for the shoot and claimed the couple and photographers had entered the university after it was closed.

“The guards have been found involved in letting them in,” the spokesperson said, adding the administration was also probing CCTV footage for further action.

