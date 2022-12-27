DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 27, 2022

25 police checkpoints set up in Islamabad as part of ‘special’ security plan

Dawn.com Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 10:58am

In light of growing security concerns, Islamabad police issued on Tuesday a “special” plan that introduces 25 temporary checkposts in the city and requires citizens and foreigners to carry their identification documents with them.

According to the security plan, shared on Islamabad police’s official Twitter, entry points of the Red Zone will be recorded via Safe City cameras while video surveillance of metro bus passengers would also be conducted.

Police asked the capital’s citizens, as well as foreigners, to carry their identification documents with them.

Authorities also warned of action over non-specimen number plates and unregistered vehicles, directing citizens to ensure their vehicles had number plates issued by the excise office.

Measures under this plan also require landlords and employers to register their tenants and employees at a nearby police station or khidmat marakiz (facilitation centres).

Police said citizens who had employed unregistered local or foreign workers would also be investigated.

They appealed to citizens to inform authorities of any unusual activity on the 15-helpline.

This plan has been devised as Pakistan continues to see a rise in terror incidents in recent days, particularly after the militant Tehereek-i-Taliban Pakistan called off the ceasefire between them and the government in late November.

Last Friday, a bomb blast in the capital’s I-10 sector claimed the life of a police constable and left six others injured — the first major incident of terrorism in Islamabad following the onset of the recent wave of militancy that was initially limited to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Two days after the blast, the US embassy in Islamabad had issued a security alert, prohibiting its staff from visiting the city’s Marriott Hotel due to concerns of a “possible attack”.

The same day, Islamabad police had raised security to high alert in the capital.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Australia issued separate security alerts on Monday, asking their citizens to limit their movement in Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...
IMF negotiations
Updated 26 Dec, 2022

IMF negotiations

The hammering the PDM is likely to receive if the economy continues to be run aground is going to be far worse.
Flood victims
26 Dec, 2022

Flood victims

REPORTS from flood-hit areas across the country paint a bleak picture that shows the suffering and vulnerability of...
Saudi-Iran thaw
26 Dec, 2022

Saudi-Iran thaw

WHERE geopolitics is concerned, Saudi Arabia and Iran are poles apart. The former is a steady ally of the US, though...