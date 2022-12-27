DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar flight to Kabul continues unabated

Shahid Iqbal Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 08:01am

KARACHI: Confirming what has been known as an open secret for months now, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) on Monday said that the country has been facing the large-scale outflow of US dollars to Afghanistan ever since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul last year.

Addressing a presser, Ecap Chairman Malik Bostan noted that this situation had eroded Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. The exchange rate has been destroyed by smuggling and fake imports of dollars as well as Islamabad’s negligence towards the issue, he alleged.

Mr Bostan pointed out that when the Taliban took over Kabul, one greenback was available for Rs155 and Pakistan’s reserves stood at $22 billion. Now the reserves have sunk to their lowest level in about eight years with a dollar selling for Rs225 in the inter-bank market. This unhindered flow of the American currency towards Afghanistan has created a crisis for Pakistan, he added.

Mr Malik said that legally 15 million dollars used to cross each day from Pakistan to Afghanistan since Islamabad has permitted each person to take $1,000 per day while 15,000 people regularly travel to the neighbouring country each day.

Islamabad must take up issue with Kabul, says Bostan

He said that two months ago the Kabul regime stated that all Pakistani currency should be converted into dollar or other foreign currencies. Keeping more than 0.5m Pakistani rupee is prohibited in Kabul and any person found with such amount of PKR would be tried under the anti-money laundering laws.

“For 42 years Afghans have been trading in PKR. They have hundreds of billions of PKR. But now they are buying dollars from Pakistan at any cost. They will siphon off the entre dollars from Pakistani markets,” Mr Bostan warned, adding that Pakistan must take up the matter with the Kabul government.

He said commercial banks are buying $120m-$130m per month from exchange companies for credit cards. These cards are legally transferring dollars from the country. However, the government has slashed the annual per card spending limit to $30,000. Earlier, there was no limit on such transaction.

The Ecap chief said that in the first quarter of this fiscal about 15,000 containers left Pakistan without paying import duties. The number of containers was much higher than last year’s figure of 3,000 containers in the same quarter. He said Pakistan imports coal, vegetables, dry fruits and other minerals from Afghanistan which also cost $20m-$25m per day.

“He said the Kabul government has successfully maintained the dollar rate at 88 Afghani and this was due to their policies as they don’t print notes unless and until they get dollars,” he said.

He said exchange companies currently import $3bn through export of other foreign currencies while the remittances amount to $2bn per year. “We can bring $7bn to $8bn per year if the government permits us to have agreements with 50 foreign companies for remittances compared to just 3 we currently have,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022

M. Emad
Dec 27, 2022 08:11am
$150 - $300 million ---- 'Dollar flight to Kabul' in recent months.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Dec 27, 2022 08:12am
Close borders with Afghanistan, stop dollar conversion now.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 27, 2022 08:16am
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Patwari, Mardan
Dec 27, 2022 08:20am
Complete failure of the government of Pakistan to take up the issue with the mullahs of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Confucious
Dec 27, 2022 08:25am
All they do is talk and nothing is done. It was the same with PTI and now with PDM. This is really a pathetic situation when you know you cannot allow dollar outflow to Afghanistan and then you allow it to happen. What is this?
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Dec 27, 2022 08:28am
Government, which government? and who in this hybrid government is considered reliable? Pakistan needs new and reliable faces in the government before anything can happen. Not a novice FM and a corrupt PM
Reply Recommend 0
Samir Zara
Dec 27, 2022 08:31am
Yes, if we can't blame east, we blame west!
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Dec 27, 2022 09:01am
Why would the flow be to Afghanistan? It’s got more value in pakistan. What a lame excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
Dec 27, 2022 09:01am
Great strategy by the Taliban government of Afghanistan to make its enemy weaker by the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 27, 2022 09:08am
@Multani, Good piece of advice but seventy percent Afghnis are starving.
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Dec 27, 2022 09:11am
Afghanistan is rich and is gobbling up all of Pakistan's USD. Pakistan is begging for USD in the meanwhile.
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Dec 27, 2022 09:14am
"He said the Kabul government has successfully maintained the dollar rate at 88 Afghani and this was due to their policies as they don’t print notes unless and until they get dollars" Even Taliban knows how to manage exchange rate but decorated Dar and Miftah can't. Better let TTP take over peacefully.
Reply Recommend 0
numbersnumbers
Dec 27, 2022 09:14am
Hmm, more fruits of “Unshackled” Afghanistan! Enjoy!
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Dec 27, 2022 09:15am
"For 42 years Afghans have been trading in PKR. They have hundreds of billions of PKR. But now they are buying dollars from Pakistan at any cost" Taliban don't want to be in shackles of pakistan rupee but rather shackles of USA (USD)
Reply Recommend 0
Faiz
Dec 27, 2022 09:15am
Neither present government nor the previous one can control this mess. A caretaker setup needed immediately for long time.Hope they can work without any political ambition.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 27, 2022 09:18am
If you blame Afghan / India for your troubles, the implied meaning is - Either Afghans / Indians are more intelligent than Pakistanis or Pakistanis are not up to the mark. Which is correct ??
Reply Recommend 0

