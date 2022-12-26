Hospital in Darra dysfunctional since its construction 11 years ago

KOHAT: : The Type-D Hospital in Jawaki area of the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat has been dysfunctional since its construction 11 years ago due to lack of facilities, but the staff is getting salaries without attending duties.

The issue was highlighted by PPP Senator Shamim Afridi, who along with health department officials visited the hospital, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said salaries in millions of rupees were being paid to the ‘nonexistent’ staff, adding the building was in dilapidated condition with windows, doors and washrooms broken. He said staffers were mentioned in documents, but did not show physical presence in the hospital.

He promised recovering the money paid to the absent staff after conducting an inquiry. He also directed the district administration to ensure early payment of the cost of the land to the owner. He said he would present a detailed report to the chairman Senate committee on health Bilalur Rehman to ensure all facilities were provided to the hospital and staff attended duties to make the health facility in the backward area functional.

JOIN JUI-F: Elders, existing and former local body members of Nasratkhel, Shahpur and Gumbat, strongholds of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, announced joining Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl on Sunday.

Gumbat village council chairman Ibrar Lahoti, former district naib nazim Arif Bangash, former district councillor Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, former tehsil councillor Said Ameen, Mohammad Islam, Shakir Bangash and others announced their decision at a function held here.

Former Kohat nazim and JUI-F leader Seth Gohar Saifullah Khan Bangash and city mayor Qari Sher Zaman were also present.

The new entrants alleged not a penny was spent in their areas by the PTI lawmakers.

CTD CENTRE OPENS: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Muazzam Ja Ansari on Sunday inaugurated the newly-constructed centre of the counter-terrorism department, Kohat division.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the police were trying to effectively stamp out militancy in the province, according to a statement.

He emphasised CTD was mandated to foil conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan.

Mr Ansari said the police force would be provided with modern equipment to combat the fifth-generation warfare.

He said the CTD building had been given required vehicles, weapons, computers, and CCTV cameras.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2022