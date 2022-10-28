DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 28, 2022

Three killed in attack on vehicle in Darra Adamkhel

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 09:53am

KOHAT: Three people were killed and one was injured in an attack on their moving vehicle in Akhorwal area of Darra Adamkhel subdivision here on Thursday.

Darra Adamkhel DSP Fazal Wahid told Dawn that four people were going on their white Surf vehicle when it came under attack from another vehicle.

Allah Dad and Shiraz of Darra Adamkhel and Alamgir of Mattani, Peshawar, died on the spot, while Aftab was injured. The bodies and the injured were taken to the hospital. Injured Aftab was discharged after first aid.

The DSP said that the attackers escaped while nobody from the victims’ side had registered an FIR.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured in a grenade attack allegedly by unidentified terrorists at the mills checkpost here on Thursday night. When contacted, Saddar police station SHO Qismat Khan said the grenade was lobbed from the market opposite the checkpost.

The moharrar of checkpost, Abdul Haq, who was injured in the attack, had been shifted to the KDA hospital.

Police have launched a search operation in the area. A police vehicle, stairs and a wall had been damaged in the blast.

A case under the 7 Anti-Terrorist Act had been registered by the counter-terrorism department.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...