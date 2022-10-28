Three killed in attack on vehicle in Darra Adamkhel

KOHAT: Three people were killed and one was injured in an attack on their moving vehicle in Akhorwal area of Darra Adamkhel subdivision here on Thursday.

Darra Adamkhel DSP Fazal Wahid told Dawn that four people were going on their white Surf vehicle when it came under attack from another vehicle.

Allah Dad and Shiraz of Darra Adamkhel and Alamgir of Mattani, Peshawar, died on the spot, while Aftab was injured. The bodies and the injured were taken to the hospital. Injured Aftab was discharged after first aid.

The DSP said that the attackers escaped while nobody from the victims’ side had registered an FIR.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured in a grenade attack allegedly by unidentified terrorists at the mills checkpost here on Thursday night. When contacted, Saddar police station SHO Qismat Khan said the grenade was lobbed from the market opposite the checkpost.

The moharrar of checkpost, Abdul Haq, who was injured in the attack, had been shifted to the KDA hospital.

Police have launched a search operation in the area. A police vehicle, stairs and a wall had been damaged in the blast.

A case under the 7 Anti-Terrorist Act had been registered by the counter-terrorism department.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022