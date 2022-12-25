Two suspects, shopkeeper killed as crime continues unabated in Karachi

Two suspected robbers and a shopkeeper were killed in three different incidents in Karachi on Sunday, police confirmed.

Iqbal Market Station House Officer (SHO) Ameen Mughal told Dawn.com that two suspects robbed a junk dealer’s shop in Shah Waliullah Nagar, sector 11 ½ of Orangi Town.

He said area locals managed to get hold of the fleeing robbers and subjected them to a severe beating with“hard and blunt instruments“ before the police arrived.

“As a result, one unidentified suspect died on the spot while another was critically injured. Both were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH),” the SHO added.

He said the police recovered a pistol with a loaded magazine from the suspects.

In another incident that took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, a citizen was shot and wounded by robbers but he managed to gun down one suspect despite his injuries.

Sharea Faisal SHO Haji Mohammed Ishaq said Amir Naseem, 45, was visiting from Islamabad to meet his friend.

The SHO said the two went out for breakfast around 7:30am and were intercepted by three robbers after withdrawing cash from a nearby ATM. The robbers opened fire on them as the duo tried to flee, he added.

Ishaq said Naseem was shot in the thigh and fell down from the motorcycle. However, he managed to open fire on the robbers with his licenced pistol, the SHO added.

The SHO said that one suspect, identified as Zubair, was gunned down while his accomplices managed to escape from the crime scene.

Ishaq said the police transported the injured citizen and the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

He added that one pistol was recovered from the deceased suspect.

Gulshan-i-Maymar driveby shooting

Meanwhile, a young shopkeeper was gunned down by four armed pillion riders in Gulshan-i-Maymar on Sunday morning.

According to police, 35-year-old Tahir Ayub was shot and killed at Chawla godown in Janjal Goth off Super Highway.

Gulshan-i-Maymar SHO Amin Qureshi said the victim lived in Saadi Town.

He said four suspects riding two motorbikes shot him and fled when he was opening his shop in Janjal Goth after morning prayers. Qureshi said the shopkeeper died of “excessive bleeding” after suffering two bullet injuries on his leg and hand.

SHO Qureshi said the police were investigating the case from two possible angles — targeted killing and robbery-cum-murder.

He said the police were waiting for the heirs of the deceased to lodge a first information report to initiate an investigation to ascertain the possible motive and identity of the killers.

Qureshi said the body was shifted to ASH to fulfil legal formalities.