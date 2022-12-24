Death toll of Lasbela cylinder blast jumps to 18

KHUZDAR: Three more victims of Monday’s gas cylinder blast in Lasbela lost their lives on Thursday, taking the death toll to 18.

They were undergoing treatment at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital’s Burns Centre in Karachi where they succumbed to injuries.

Burn Centre’s in-charge Dr Rubina Bashir told Dawn that the condition of at least four more injured is serious.

She said seven injured are still under treatment in the hospital.

Earlier, around 26 people received burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a LPG shop in Lasbela’s Bela town.

One person died on the spot while the injured were moved to Karachi, most of them with 70 to 90 per cent burn injuries.

According to the police, the cylinder exploded while being refilled at the shop. The gas cylinders dumped inside the shop also caught fire as it spread to neighbouring shops and gutted over 30 motorcycles parked nearby.

An inquiry has been initiated to fix responsibility for the incident.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022