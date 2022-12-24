Man sentenced to death for killing transgender person in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A district and sessions judge here on Friday convicted a man for killing a transgender person last year and awarded him death sentence with a fine of Rs1 million.

Judge Sofia Waqar Khattak pronounced that the evidence on record connected the accused, Shah Faisal, with commission of the offence.

The court ruled that in case of non-payment of fine, the convict would undergo additional six months imprisonment.

Faisal, a resident of Paindakhel area here, had killed transgender individual, namely Javed alias Gulalai, after exchanging hot words with him on Oct 23, 2021.

The complainant in the case was Akhter Hussain, a brother of the deceased.

District public prosecutor Javed Ali Mohmand and public prosecutor Mohammadullah Khan appeared before the court and contended that the police had arrested the accused after the occurrence and the weapon used in the offence was also recovered from him.

They contended that the accused was directly charged in the FIR and the prosecution had fully proved its case against him.

SHOT DEAD: A man shot dead his father-in-law here on Friday.

A daughter of the deceased, Hayat Gul of Babara area, reported to the Nesata police station that a year ago, she was married to the suspected killer, Qasid. But, she said some days ago, the accused had divorced her on some domestic dispute, and she started living with her father.

She said on the day of the incident, her former husband visited their house and insisted she go with him to his house.

She said her father refused, telling him she couldn’t go with him after she was divorced. On which, she said the accused opened fire, killing her father on the spot.

The police filed a report and started further investigations.

Separately, a man belonging to Chota Lahor, Swabi, died and three others, including two women, sustained serious injuries, when the car they were travelling in overturned after crashing onto the safety grill of the motorway near Najeemabad Bridge due to heavy fog.

Sardheri police said the car driver, Rasul Khan, died on the spot, while Usman, Asma and Shehla got serious wounds. The injured were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda.

