Elahi’s vote of confidence: Punjab governor declares PA speaker’s ruling ‘unconstitutional’

Dawn.com | Adnan Sheikh Published December 21, 2022

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman declared on Wednesday the ruling of Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan regarding Chief Minister Pervez Elahi’s vote of confidence as “unconstitutional” and “illegal”.

“Your [the speaker’s] ruling has no bearing,” he said.

Today’s developments

  • Governor Balighur Rehman rejects Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan’s ruling and declares it “unconstitutional”.
  • Chief Minister Pervez Elahi fails to take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly despite orders from governor.
  • Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the governor can denotify the CM anytime.
  • PTI claims party MPAs being offered bribes.
  • Elahi affirms PML-Q standing with PTI.

On December 19, the governor had instructed the chief minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly by 4pm today.

However, on Tuesday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan termed the governor’s orders as “illegal, against the provisions of the Constitution and thus stand disposed of”.

In his two-page ruling, the speaker maintained that the governor’s orders were not in accordance with Article 54(3) and Article 127. “The house is in session since Oct 23, 2022, and under Articles 54(3) and 127. No fresh session can be convened unless and until the current one ends,” the order read.

In a four-page response to the speaker today, the governor addressed two main concerns raised in Khan’s ruling — which had said that the governor could not summon a fresh assembly session until the current session was prorogued and that there was a minimum mandatory 10-day period for the chief minister to obtain a confidence vote.

Regarding the first concern, the governor said he had implied in his Dec 19 order that “if the ongoing session was prorogued by your good self (PA speaker)” any time before 4pm today then “a new session was required to be summoned” at 4pm today for the vote of confidence.

“In the alternate, a sitting of the assembly at the noted time and date could have been summoned in the 41st session of the assembly, which your good self has also noted that it was summoned by me and was never prorogued; or a fresh session specifically summoned for the purposes of requiring the chief minister to obtain the vote of confidence,” the order reads.

The governor said that the Constitution did not prevent Article 130(7) from taking effect if the assembly was already under session. “Your reading of the Constitution essentially renders Article 130(7) redundant.”

Rehman’s order added that the PA speaker’s reliance on a Lahore High Court judgment was “misplaced inasmuch as the facts and circumstances involved in this judgment are clearly distinguishable”.

The governor further pointed out that the PA speaker’s ruling violated Rule 209 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997.

“Under sub-rule (1), a ruling on interpretation and enforcement of the relevant articles of the Constitution as regulate the business of the assembly can only be given on a ‘point of order’. It is evident that no point of order was raised on the floor of the house on December 20, and as it seems, your good self has given the ruling in your office, which is in violation of Rule 209(1),” the order explained.

Governor Rehman noted that as the “custodian of the house and holder of an esteemed constitutional office”, it was imperative for the PA speaker not to act in a “partisan manner; or for that matter, in any other way that violates your oath”.

“I would like to draw your attention that, as per the Constitution, the assembly’s currently being in session or otherwise does not have any effect whatsoever on the operation of Article 130(7).”

The order said the PA speaker’s ruling and actions had enabled the chief minister in refraining from the confidence vote

“Helping and aiding the chief minister in refraining from fulfilling his duty and preventing the constitutional process to proceed to its logical end leads to the consequences stipulated in Rule 22 (7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997,” it concluded.

Governor can denotify Elahi anytime, says Sanaullah

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the governor can denotify the chief minister “at any time”, elaborating that it was his right to do so.

“In our opinion, when the chief minister didn’t summon 4pm session and the speaker didn’t play his constitutional role then the chief minister no longer remains at his office. This is the constitutional position,” he said in an interview with Geo News.

Sanaullah also rejected the PTI’s allegations about attempted horsetrading.

Earlier, the minister also tweeted that PTI could not “resist” the Constitution.

“We know that they don’t have the numbers required. If they do [have the requisite numbers], then go for the vote of confidence,” the minister said.

PTI claims party MPAs being offered bribes by Zardari

On the other hand, the PTI has claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari was offered bribes to party MPAs.

“The MPAs told Imran Khan that they got calls in Multan and Lahore […] they were told to abstain and remain missing from the vote of confidence [against Elahi], but they rejected that too,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a media talk.

Separately, in a tweet, he said that Elahi had the “complete support” of 187 members of the provincial assembly.

“Ten lawmakers of PML-Q have also expressed confidence in the chief minister. Tomorrow, 177 PTI MPAs will gather in favour of Elahi,” he stated, adding that the political crisis in Punjab was a reflection of the need for snap polls.

Elahi says PML-Q ‘wholeheartedly’ standing with PTI

CM Elahi has also said that his party was “wholeheartedly” standing with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

“Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam is united and will remain united. Rumor mongers are following a specific agenda,” he tweeted, adding that the “nefarious intentions” of those propagating differences will fail.

He also held a parliamentary party meeting with PML-Q lawmakers. In a tweet, the chief minister said that the participants discussed the political situation of Punjab and chalked the way forward for the party.

Meeting at Punjab Governor House

Earlier, PML-N leader Atta Tarar told the media that a high-level meeting was underway at the Governor House with party leaders Uzma Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and others in attendance.

“We will proceed according to the law and Constitution […] our discussions [regarding the matter] are underway. No one can run away from a vote of confidence,” he said.

The PML-N leader added that MPAs and other legal experts have arrived at the Governor House for deliberations on the matter.

Later, he told Dawn.com that the PML-N would address the matter in a press conference at 10pm.

Govt makes moves against Elahi

After days of hectic politicking, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance on Monday sprang its own trap to limit the options available to Elahi ahead of the Imran Khan-announced dissolution of the provincial assembly, which is supposed to happen this Friday.

In a double-edged move, the Punjab governor asked the chief minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, while PML-N and PPP lawmakers submitted a separate no-trust resolution against him in a bid to bar him from dissolving the assembly.

The move followed a meeting of party leaders from the PDM coalition, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the law, the chief minister cannot dissolve the assembly if a no-confidence motion has been moved against him, while the governor’s requirement for the CM to seek a vote of confidence from the house means he has to ensure that he manages to secure 186 votes.

The PTI has 177 while the PML-Q has 10 members in the Punjab Assembly. On the other hand, the opposition boasts a combined 176 members from the PML-N, PPP and Rah-i-Haq parties.

Legal experts, however, believe if the chief minister fails to win vote of confidence in the timeframe set by Governor Balighur Rehman, the office of Chief Minister would fall vacant — plunging the province into a deep constitutional crisis.

They said this would also expose the practitioner to legal consequences over the purported obstruction. “Those facilitating such constitutional misadventure can be proceeded against as such,” cautioned Advocate Usama Khawar. It would exactly be the same position when during the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan in April [this year], the court later held few individuals guilty of violating the Constitution. “They were not proceeded against, but it cannot be held as precedent or guarantee that it would not happen next time,” he warned.

“Otherwise a figurehead of the province, especially after the 18th Amendment, Article 130 and its sub-clause 7 give discretionary powers to the governor – and do so for a reason. Like the president at the centre, it is the governor who initiates and sets the course of vote of confidence in the province. The chief minister holds office at his pleasure. This is constitution, not interpretation of it,” Mr Usama maintained.

Advocate Supreme Court Malik Awais Khalid agreed. “Article 130 and its sub-clause 7 that deal with the subject clearly state that the governor in his own satisfaction (read discretion) decides when, in his opinion, the chief minister requires a fresh mandate from the house.”

“This is an independent provision, which does not require contingent conditions…The only requirement is that he would fix the time for the chief minister to go through the process and that procedure is also final. If it is not completed within the fixed timeframe, the chief minister is considered to have lost the confidence of the house and his seat,” Mr Malik asserted.

Meanwhile, the experts were also clear about the consequences. “If the vote of confidence process is not completed by today afternoon, the incumbent chief minister would not only lose his office, but he cannot continue even as caretaker — a normal practice of keeping the seat warm till the next one is appointed,” they added.

Sid
Dec 21, 2022 04:08pm
Other legal experts say something else - matter will be deciding in SC it seems
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 21, 2022 04:08pm
Dissolving assemblies is a democratic step to get a fresh mandate when there is a political quagmire, and the economy has been trashed by the crooks in Govt!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2022 04:10pm
Who is right and who is wrong, only time will tell and confirm.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan H. Jafri
Dec 21, 2022 04:11pm
Perhaps the only constitution on planet earth where almost all its articles have been tried and tested discounting all public interests in its entirety. Shortage of everything one can think of > except egos. Al-Khobar KSA
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 21, 2022 04:11pm
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry is not a mouthpiece of Pervez Ellahi. Let the CM talk himself or through his own spokesperson. Besides, everything has to pass through the its due process. If anybody is unaware, should go to the primary classes to learn.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 21, 2022 04:24pm
What options you have now?
Reply Recommend 0
Kambu
Dec 21, 2022 04:25pm
Too many shaved apes in the country
Reply Recommend 0
mb
Dec 21, 2022 04:25pm
shame on dirty politics which has brought us to standstill and now we are heading towards default
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Dec 21, 2022 04:38pm
Rana taunted Ik and goaded him. Why is the coward running from elections
Reply Recommend 0
Caring786
Dec 21, 2022 04:43pm
Time for CJ to interpret the law to those made the law themselves and can't understand.....
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 21, 2022 04:55pm
Times up for once; Kings Party
Reply Recommend 0
ukpindite
Dec 21, 2022 04:57pm
world champion lota
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Dec 21, 2022 05:11pm
Fawad warns against any ‘adventures’ as Punjab governor’s deadline for confidence vote expires...warns as if he has power ...One thorn of experience is worth a whole wilderness of warning. ..good luck
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Dec 21, 2022 05:24pm
Thus the circus continues.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 21, 2022 05:25pm
The mouse has roared
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 21, 2022 05:56pm
Repeat of disgraced PM IK vote of no confidence . Delay is their solution and then very cry like a hell
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Dec 21, 2022 06:02pm
Throw out the trash of PTI & renegade faction of Q-league & end the instability.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 21, 2022 06:15pm
IK wants this drama to continue and time to pass. He could have got dissolved the assemblies dissolved weeks before rather than announcing future date so that all this can happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 21, 2022 06:22pm
Economic conditions in Pakistan are never going to be good as USA will never help financially. Yes, but foreign countries will give a little to keep our corrupt politicians in line. So basically, poor and middle class what we have left will suffer heavily.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Dec 21, 2022 06:25pm
PTI: Muddy the water !
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Usman
Dec 21, 2022 06:41pm
Punjabis and Sindhis have ruined this country and now moving forward to finish it
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Dec 21, 2022 06:50pm
This stupidity should end Go for election and end this drama
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Dec 21, 2022 06:53pm
What is going on behind scene
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Dec 21, 2022 06:55pm
Pakistan on brink of default and they only care about themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Dec 21, 2022 06:55pm
Tarar: A fresh thug in the making.........!
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Dec 21, 2022 06:56pm
Even a middle school election and administration will be more professional and organized! This is shameful for a country to have such constitutional violations. It only shows a complete ignorance of constitution or law and order.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Dec 21, 2022 07:01pm
A repeat of April 2022?
Reply Recommend 0
Mario
Dec 21, 2022 07:10pm
Everytime Tatar opens his mouth he is lying.
Reply Recommend 0
niaziMe
Dec 21, 2022 07:20pm
Elahi should leave the office of CM of punjab. anyway imran told he would dissolve the assembly on friday,
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 21, 2022 07:28pm
Darbari Tarrar is talking non sense
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 21, 2022 07:42pm
Would love to slap Tatar’s face.
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Dec 21, 2022 07:44pm
I completely agree with Rana Sanaullah, our beloved minister with the highest integrity and honesty, along with legal knowledge. Imran is wrong and will be taught a lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 21, 2022 07:45pm
Neutrals at it again. What a national disaster
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim.Maqbool
Dec 21, 2022 07:48pm
Not sure what's this person's role is as he is found creating mischief in both assemblies - maybe that's his role?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Dec 21, 2022 07:48pm
Too May cooks spoils the broth!!! With economy nose diving to reach point of no return, while millions shelterless and hungry flood victim needs to be rehabilitated, everyday terrorist are spreading fear through terror activities in KPK and Baluchistan and here we are busy as always in dirty politics. What a shame!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pjs
Dec 21, 2022 07:50pm
It's all drama. If PTI has votes, it should just go ahead with voc and move on
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Dec 21, 2022 07:54pm
Bravo Bajwa! Bravo neutrals!! You should feel so proud! What you have achieved, even our worst enemies wouldn’t be able to do! Bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 21, 2022 08:10pm
Total hopeless
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 21, 2022 08:10pm
Regardless who Or party rules, economic conditions of Pakistan will not improve. No foreign loan but small aid for baggers expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Dec 21, 2022 08:11pm
Please, would someone put their foot down to all this political nonsense and pay attention to ruling the country and address inflation, poverty, and improve exports. Thank you.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Dec 21, 2022 08:14pm
@Kk, what you want to say ? Bajwa neutral ?
Reply Recommend 0
NH
Dec 21, 2022 08:28pm
@Kk, Bravo Bajwa for enthroning Imran in 2018. Bravo Imran for extending Bajwa's tenure
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Dec 21, 2022 08:38pm
Tarar and Rana are the biggest trouble maker, and Shahbaz is using them to the best of his ability.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Dec 21, 2022 08:42pm
Thank you Neutrals for this mess. You put people in the govt by giving them NOR2 and now they don't want to have elections either.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Dec 21, 2022 08:43pm
PDM, talks about following constitution; more like playing fast and loose with the constitution. Where does it say that minority should spend public funds and resources to try and displace majority government. They should seek fresh public mandate if they are so disturbed by actions of those in majority running Punjab government.
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Dec 21, 2022 08:55pm
Lot of mess created by just changing PTI government. Now they dont know how to clean it up. Lord have mercy on us, Ameen!
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Dec 21, 2022 08:59pm
Atta Tarar another Boot Polish person!!! Deserves ZERO respect!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 21, 2022 09:04pm
PMLN sternly believes in By Hook or By Crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 21, 2022 09:19pm
They want them to dissolve assemblies, until they don’t want them to dissolve assemblies.
Reply Recommend 0

