England win 3rd Test, complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan

Reuters Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 10:57am
<p>England’s captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett celebrate after winning the third Test match between Pakistan and England at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday. — Reuters</p>

England's captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett celebrate after winning the third Test match between Pakistan and England at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday. — Reuters

England became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan after they won the third and final match by eight wickets in Karachi on Tuesday.

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) made an 87-run opening partnership to give England a flying start before Abrar Ahmed trapped Crawley lbw.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the leg spinner lost his off-stump, but a 73-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes and Duckett sealed the win during the morning session of day four.

England, on Pakistan’s first Test tour in 17 years, won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs.

Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JOC
Dec 20, 2022 11:02am
Joke of the Century!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 20, 2022 11:09am
Keeping the performance of Pakistani team, not a single penny will be given to the team, management, chairman for four months and all should be barred from travelling outside country,
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Dec 20, 2022 11:12am
It’s called thrashing and Babar was dreaming of WC final.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Dec 20, 2022 11:13am
From bad to worse. Captain, Coaches, Selectors, Board etc. needs to be held accountable and face consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Dec 20, 2022 11:16am
Big headed Pakistani players responsible for loss
Reply Recommend 0
Hkiahs
Dec 20, 2022 11:16am
Thanks to Baber Azam for completing 1000 runs. no one cares if we have lost home series against ENGLAND.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 20, 2022 11:17am
Sack the entire PCB, Selectors, Team Management, Captain. Bring back Sarfaraz Ahmed, he deserves to be in the playing eleven. He is far better then Rizwan who only performs in T20 and that too because he plays only for himself.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Dec 20, 2022 11:24am
the way pakistan made pitches; the squad we chose and the way we played; we deserved to lose exactly like this
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 20, 2022 11:27am
Rizwan is not test cslibre player
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam ali
Dec 20, 2022 11:31am
Fluke Pakistani cricket team. Luck not always help.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 20, 2022 11:36am
If we ask Saqlain Mushtaq, his comments would be Pakistan played well in 3rd Test. Historic clean sweep by England is Kudrat ka Nazam. Also he would say “Plz do not say anything to players as players waited longer for their turns are more special than performing players - Zahid vs Abrar. Hats up for Saqlain and Babar - Great
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 20, 2022 11:40am
Typical Pakistani mindset, strategy, and professionalism. Capitulate in the moment of reckoning. Well played. At least individual records were achieved.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 20, 2022 11:41am
Now we will not shout and tell that Rehan Ahmed is of Pakistani descent. He whacked us. Right?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 20, 2022 11:42am
So ow Baber can have that dinner he was so desperate for..
Reply Recommend 0
Zohaib
Dec 20, 2022 11:42am
Pakistan never seemed to dominate any single day. Eng always finished every day on a high note. Babar needs to quit captaincy of test cricket and rizwan should be rested. Try shaan Masood as a test captain and there should no all rounders for test cricket. Someone has to take the blame for this shi….y performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Dec 20, 2022 11:46am
Spineless performance !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Dec 20, 2022 11:51am
Congratulations PDM and Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

