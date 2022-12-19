Elon Musk poll shows 57.5pc want him to step down as Twitter chief

DAWN.COM Logo

Reuters Published December 19, 2022
A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5 per cent votes were for “Yes”, while 42.5pc were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Shares of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5pc in premarket trading.

Musk, who lost his title as the world’s richest person earlier this month, also founded the tunneling enterprise Boring Company, backs medical device company Neuralink and heads rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla investors have been concerned Musk has been spreading himself too thin following the Twitter deal.

Tesla has already lost nearly 60pc of its value this year, as, like other carmakers, it battles supply chain issues and increasing competition in the EV space.

Last month, Musk told a Delaware court that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said on Sunday “There is no successor”.

The poll comes after Twitter’s Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

