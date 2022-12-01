DAWN.COM Logo

Elahi meets Imran, says Punjab Assembly will be dissolved ‘without moment’s delay’ once call is given

Dawn.com Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 05:45pm
<p>Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi calls on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter</p>

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi reiterated on Thursday that there would be no delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly (PA) once PTI chief Imran gave the call.

The statement came after Elahi called on Imran at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak, and Pakis­tan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi were also present.

Elahi is in power in Punjab due to the support of PTI, whose chairman has announced plans to “quit the corrupt system and leave all the assemblies”. However, the PTI has yet to announce a date for dissolving the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over the weekend, Elahi had brushed aside concerns of any resistance from him regarding the move, acknowledging that he owed his government to Imran and would oblige to his instructions immediately.

Taking to Twitter after today’s meeting with Imran, Elahi reiterated the same and said: “There will not be a moment’s delay when Imran Khan says to dissolve the PA.”

He went on to say that the provincial assembly belonged to Imran. “We will support Imran’s every decision. We fully support those we choose to ally ourselves with.”

In another tweet, he reiterated that the Punjab government was standing with Imran. “Those creating misunderstandings will fail like they did in the past. Imran Khan is indispensable for Pakistan,” CM Elahi said.

He also welcomed the idea of the opposition tabling a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly. “It will fail like it did in the past.”

“The opposition in Punjab has been beaten before and will face the same in the future,” he said, adding that the opposition did not have the requisite numbers for passing the no-confidence motion.

“Governor’s rule can also not be imposed when the PA is in session. It is my sincere advice to the opposition to go over the assembly’s Rules of Business before speaking,” Elahi said.

Separately, Moonis said the PTI chief had been assured that the PA would be dissolved at his call.

The initial announcement of dissolving the assemblies had came during a mammoth PTI public meeting in Rawalpindi on Nov 26, Imran’s first public appearance since the assassination attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

“We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system and in this regard, I will soon hold meetings with the parliamentary groups and consult my chief ministers,” Imran had said.

