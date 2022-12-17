DAWN.COM Logo

Hand grenade hurled at Swabi police station

A Correspondent Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 07:06am

SWABI: Two unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at the Kalu Khan police station here on Friday.

When contacted, police officials said that two motorcyclists stopped their motorcycle on Swabi-Mardan road and threw a hand grenade at the gate of the police station, but it did not explode.

The CCTV footage shows that the attackers were two and they escaped on their motorcycle after throwing the grenade. This was the first such incident after a threat alert was issued to the police by the provincial police office, calling for taking all possible security measures.

The counter-terrorism department police station, Mardan, registered an FIR against unidentified attackers and has started investigations.

Meanwhile, district police officer Najamul Hussnain has visited various police stations and police posts and directed the officials to enhance security arrangements to foil any attempt by anti-state elements.

He visited Razaar tehsil and nearby areas on Friday. Earlier, he had visited the police stations in Topi tehsil.

When contacted, police officials said the DPO’s visits were linked with the current security situation in the province and threat alert issued by provincial police officials.

He visited Kalu Khan police station, Attam police post and Azamabad police post and reviewed the security arrangements. He also inspected the CCTV cameras installed at the police stations and directed the officials to use safety jackets and monitor the situation round the clock.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

