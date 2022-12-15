Ishaq Dar announces 10-rupee cut in petrol prices

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday that the price of petrol was being cut by Rs10 and diesel by Rs7.5.

In a televised address, he said: “At this moment, the prime minister wants us to pass maximum relief to the public and we have been implementing that since Oct 30.

“According to our calculations, petrol prices will be reduced by Rs10 to Rs214.8 after midnight. [The price of] high-speed diesel will be decreased by Rs7.5 to Rs227.80,” he said.

Dar said that Kerosene oil will now cost Rs171.38 after an Rs10 decrease and the price of light diesel oil will be reduced by Rs10 to Rs169 per litre.

The price cut will go into effect at midnight tonight.

The government had previously kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged on Oct 15, Oct 30, and Nov 15.

Earlier on Nov 30, the price of kerosene oil was slashed by Rs10 while the price of light diesel oil was reduced by Rs7.5 per litre.