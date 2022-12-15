DAWN.COM Logo

Stocks plummet by 558 points on delay in IMF review, political uncertainty

Talqeen Zubairi Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 04:38pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell by more than 500 points on Thursday, with analysts attributing it to delays in the completion of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ninth review and rising political uncertainty.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 41,179.76 points, down 557.86 points or 1.34 per cent.

The index had started falling sharply soon after trading opened, reaching an intraday low of 627.67 points around 10:20am. The index recovered a bit afterwards before falling again.

Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities Raza Jafri said market sentiment was weak on apprehensions that the release of the IMF tranche could possibly be delayed till next year.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, which was increased to $7bn earlier this year. The programme’s ninth review is currently pending with remote talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $1.18bn.

Pakistan and IMF had a round of engagement on November 18 but could not finalise a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review.

The talks, originally due in the last week of October, were rescheduled to Nov 3 and then kept on facing delays following gaps in estimates by the two sides.

Jafri added, “Valuations are certainly cheap but there could be residual pressure from redemptions today, with tail-end flows shifting towards fixed income.”

Dalal Securities CEO Siddique Dalal said the index fell because of some companies’ redemptions. In addition, public confidence was eroding and people were exhausted due to which buying had stopped, he said.

Meanwhile, First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said the primary reason for the slump was political uncertainty.

“There are a few reasons [for the fall]. One is [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s statement that he will announce on the 17th when he plans to dissolve the [Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] assemblies. Consequently, there is a lot of political uncertainty due to which there is immense pressure on the market.

“Secondly, the issues with the IMF have not been resolved yet,” he said, adding that talks of default were also affecting market sentiment.

The PTI plans to conclude its rallies under the “election karao, mulk bachao (hold elections, save the country)” campaign by Friday, and on Saturday hold a ‘large’ public gathering in Lahore where party chief Imran will announce his ‘final’ plan to dissolve the two provincial assemblies his party heads.

Comments (33)
bhaRAT©
Dec 15, 2022 10:30am
Political uncertainty puts huge pressure on currency markets and stocks. The markets will remain jittery until decisive, free and fair elections are held. Price hikes and declining rupee value is hurting all people, including neutrals. It's plain to see this experiment of imposing thugs in Govt badly failed.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 15, 2022 10:34am
Default is right at the corner.
Reply Recommend 0
Bwana Quba
Dec 15, 2022 10:59am
Official Bankruptcy . Congrats Pakistan. Only you can do so.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Dec 15, 2022 11:00am
Its us, people, who bear the burden of this ongoing political mayhem started from VONC
Reply Recommend 0
nihilist
Dec 15, 2022 11:13am
@kamal chowkidar, countries in an imf program never default.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Dec 15, 2022 11:14am
IMF = Oxygen supply for Pakistan... if oxygen supply is cut, then bye bye...
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Dec 15, 2022 11:23am
Enjoy the coming attractions. Explains why BBZ and SS are making so many tax payer funded trips before they are kicked out next year.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 15, 2022 11:29am
Uncertainty created by cartels along with insane statements from pti, otherwise we are heading in right direction by fulfilling all the commitments made by ousted government
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 15, 2022 11:41am
Dar will give a befitting reply soon !
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 15, 2022 11:48am
Default is 100%
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 15, 2022 11:48am
I’m sure iron brother will give us millions in aid
Reply Recommend 0
daniyal
Dec 15, 2022 11:51am
@nihilist , Sir Lanka recently defaulted while in the IMF program.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Dec 15, 2022 12:04pm
Which country will bail out soon? Need more loans to pay old loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 15, 2022 12:09pm
@bhaRAT©, actually whatever the dispensation, given the poor economic performance, mismanagement ,excess military expenditure and endemic corruption over the decades it is normal to see a poor showing in the stock market.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 15, 2022 12:12pm
@Ahmed, from UK no doubt!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 15, 2022 12:34pm
Country is in such 'capable' hands! What could possibly go wrong? It seems everything
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Dec 15, 2022 12:37pm
Have little more patience, nearly done, only a few more cases left for NRO2
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 15, 2022 12:46pm
So much for fake assurances and befitting responses from Dar. Now less than 4vdays worth of foreign currency reserves left in the country. But no worries, our foreign minister is blowing $10,000 a day traveling to inoquese events, conferences and meetings around the world with zero tangible benefits. Dar will soon take off to deliver yet another befitting response to the IMF..Shahnaz will be in London by Monday too. Kiss the remaining cash goodbye. The country is bankrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Dec 15, 2022 12:55pm
This is the outcome of corrupt Bajwa's well designed plan to bring looters in government. Nation will never forgive and forget him.
Reply Recommend 0
Razak
Dec 15, 2022 12:57pm
It will be better in the long term for the public if we go for a soft default and push for quick reforms !! There will be more support for reforms including reduction in defense spending, increasing tax base, Removing subsidies if we do a soft default and renegotiate with lenders !!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 15, 2022 01:01pm
But we have CPEC?
Reply Recommend 0
Sabina
Dec 15, 2022 01:02pm
Default and renegotiating our debts is a sensible next step. A transparent plan will help calm the markets!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2022 01:07pm
What goes down has to come up and vice versa in all stock markets of the world including the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 15, 2022 01:23pm
IMF is the utmost form of the termite, that only knows how to reach the most inaccessible places to chop the juices out of any system.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Dec 15, 2022 01:53pm
Default is not the end of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 15, 2022 02:04pm
@M. Saeed, But in the case of Pakistan, there are only bones. No meat or juice!
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Dec 15, 2022 02:06pm
We being the citizens are more concerned that those who can actually help the country to be a better place. What a shameful era we are living
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Dec 15, 2022 02:23pm
One should question handlers that why did they do this to the country? Everything ruined in just matter of 7 months Only to relief corrupts from their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 15, 2022 02:36pm
As long as court cases are dissolved and institutions twisted in favour of alleged corrupt politicians, then everything else is secondary.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 15, 2022 02:37pm
Doesn't help that Dar is lying.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Faruqui
Dec 15, 2022 02:39pm
Egoistic corrupt leaders are leading country to the doom!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 15, 2022 02:45pm
We have long History of Political turmoil in Pakistan. If we study the history from 1988, PPP and PMLN makes Chaos and blame game on each other just to get the Power and now they both targeted PTI which is new in this game. Let see where the hell we land.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 15, 2022 02:47pm
well done PDM!
Reply Recommend 0

