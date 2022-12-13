DAWN.COM Logo

Rs18.4 million snatched from petrol pump owner in Swabi

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 09:23am

SWABI: Unidentified robbers snatched Rs18.5 million from a petrol pump owner in broad daylight on the main Swabi-Jehangira on Monday, police said.

An official told Dawn that Gohar Khan, owner of three filling stations in the area, along with his driver collected the cash from his petrol pumps and was on way to deposit the cash in a bank in Faujoonabad, Chota Lahor, when the incident took place.

The police official said that the situation indicated that the robbers had monitored Gohar Khan’s movement during the past few days.

As soon as Gohar left the petrol pump, a white Corolla car in which two robbers were riding chased them.

The robbers stopped the vehicle at gunpoint near Zakaria Shakh and one of them threw red chillies in the eyes of the pump owner and asked the driver to hand over the money.

When he resisted, they opened fire on him but he remained unhurt. The robbers forcibly took the money and escaped in their car.

This is second such incident with the same pump owner. Earlier, he was looted the same way in 2018.

The Chota Lahor city police station has registered a case against unidentified robbers and started investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

