DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

Azam Swati’s Islamabad farmhouse sealed over ‘building violations’

Shakeel Qarar Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 11:51am
<p>The photo shows the notice pasted outside the farmhouse of PTI senator Azam Swati by the CDA. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar.</p>

The photo shows the notice pasted outside the farmhouse of PTI senator Azam Swati by the CDA. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday sealed the farmhouse of detained PTI Senator Azam Swati — who was arrested last month for controversial tweets against senior military officials — located on Islamabad’s Murree Road over violation of building laws.

Swati has been in custody since November 27 over “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions”. Last week he was flown to Quetta by police, where the five cases against him were quashed by the Balochistan High Court yesterday. Hours later, he was taken into custody by the Sindh police for cases there.

According to a report issued by the authority, the farmhouse was “transferred to Mrs Tahira Swati” (the PTI leader’s wife) on March 25, 2014, and its building plan was approved on May 7, 2015.

“The basement was not approved in the building plan,” the CDA said, going on that the first notice in this regard was issued to Swati in 2016. It stated that a reminder was also issued to the senator after a survey of the farmhouse was conducted in 2018.

“There was a deviation from the approved building plan as servant quarter/Kitchen, office block and tractor trolley shed are not constructed. The observations regarding violations were separately conveyed on 29-11-2018.”

Hence, the CDA said, a show-cause notice was issued to Swati on November 4, 2022, in accordance with the ICT Building Control Regulations 2020 “with instructions to show sufficient cause within seven days as to why such violations have not been removed and why the premises may not be sealed off until compliance of the by-laws or removal of the same by the authority at the risk and cost beside imposing a penalty”.

The report added that a final notice regarding the matter was issued to the senator on November 16 — in which the CDA had warned that if violations were not removed within seven days, it would seal the farmhouse.

It further said that Swati had approached the court seeking a restraining order for the farmhouse until November 30. “Thereafter hearings were held on December 6, December 8 and December 9 and the honourable Court of Saqib Jawad Civil has ordered that the application in hand for grant of temporary injunction stands dismissed on 09-12-2022.

“As the temporary injunction stands dismissed, hence it is proposed that non-compoundable violations may be removed by the authority besides sealing of the premises/property with the assistance of the Enforcement Directorate and ICT administration until willingness of the owner to comply at his own of the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations-2020,” the report concluded.

Arrest and transfers

Swati’s arrest last month had come after a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty),500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Separate FIRs were also registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well. Last week, Swati was brought to Quetta from Islamabad in one such case registered at the Kuchlak police station.

The judicial magistrate of Kuchlak had remanded Swati in police custody for five days. During a hearing on Friday, the Balochistan High Court had ordered the quashing of all five cases registered against him in the province.

Hours after the order was passed, Swati’s lawyer told Dawn.com that the PTI senator had been handed over to the Sindh police.

In a related development, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the police, FIA and other respondents yesterday in two petitions challenging the registration of identical cases against Swati in the province.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Moham­mad Karim Khan Agha, asked the police to submit details of the cases on Dec 22, the next date of hearing.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 11:53am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Dec 10, 2022 11:55am
people are not fool. pdm gov lossing ground day by day and scared to go for election.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Dec 10, 2022 11:59am
Wow!. This guy has really rubbed someone the wrong way.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Dec 10, 2022 12:01pm
They should Seal money gala instead.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 12:04pm
Where is apolitical mantra now?
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Dec 10, 2022 12:11pm
Code violations must be enforced uniformly.
Reply Recommend 0
Rumplestilskin
Dec 10, 2022 12:14pm
@Lakhkar Khan, and jaati umra should be bulldozed too
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Dec 10, 2022 12:15pm
What about Dar's illegal construction in Lahore??
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Dec 10, 2022 12:16pm
How many illegal building sealed in Islamabad by CDA ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...