China’s Xi promises security, energy cooperation at Saudi summits

AFP Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 08:47pm
<p>Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday touted close security and energy ties with Gulf nations during summit meetings in Saudi Arabia that have highlighted tensions with Washington.

On the third and final day of his visit, Xi attended summits of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and a broader China-Arab leaders’ meeting.

This is only Xi’s third journey outside China since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The discussions came one day after bilateral sit-downs with Saudi royals yielded a joint statement stressing “the importance of stability” in oil markets — a point of friction with the United States. Washington has urged the Saudis to raise production.

“China will continue to firmly support the GCC countries in maintaining their own security… and build a collective security framework for the Gulf,” Xi said at the start of the China-GCC summit.

“China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries on an ongoing basis,” he said, also vowing to expand other areas of energy cooperation, including liquefied natural gas imports.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.— Reuters
Oil from Saudi Arabia alone accounted for 17 per cent of China’s imports last year, and last month, Qatar announced a 27-year natural gas deal with China.

Earlier on Friday, a joint Chinese-Saudi statement spoke of “focusing on emissions rather than sources” in tackling climate change, the approach championed by the resource-rich Gulf monarchies.

Forty-six bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding were announced on everything from housing to Chinese language teaching. Both sides are seeking economic and strategic benefits by deepening cooperation.

However, few details were released despite a Saudi state media report on Thursday that about $30 billion in deals would be signed during Xi’s visit.

Riyadh and Beijing stressed “deepening relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and reaching new and promising horizons”, the statement said.

Xi’s visit comes during tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States, its long-time partner and security guarantor, over oil production, human rights issues and regional security.

It follows US President Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah in July, before midterm elections when he failed to persuade the Saudis to pump more oil to calm prices.

‘Prestige’ trade deals

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s 37-year-old de facto ruler, addressed both summits on Friday, promising “continuing Arab-Chinese cooperation to serve our common goals and aspirations of our peoples”.

The Gulf countries, strategic partners of Washington, are bolstering ties with China as part of an eastward turn that involves diversifying their fossil fuel-reliant economies.

At the same time China, hit hard by its Covid lockdowns, is trying to revive its economy and widen its sphere of influence, notably through its Belt and Road Initiative which provides funding for infrastructure projects around the world.

Officials provided few details about the agenda for Friday’s talks, but one potential area of focus was a China-GCC free trade agreement under discussion for nearly two decades.

Drawing those negotiations to a close would be “a matter of prestige for Beijing”, said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“It’s not as simple for the GCC states, which seem to be more invested in advancing bilateral ties and are engaged in varying degrees of regional economic competition with their neighbouring member states.”

A breakthrough in the trade pact could help Saudi Arabia, the Middle East’s biggest economy, diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 reform agenda championed by Prince Mohammed.

Beijing’s foreign ministry has described Xi’s trip as the “largest-scale diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world” since the People’s Republic of China was founded.

The visit earned a rebuke from the White House, which warned of “the influence that China is trying to grow around the world”.

Washington called Beijing’s objectives “not conducive to preserving the international rules-based order”.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 09, 2022 06:06pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
AZB
Dec 09, 2022 06:09pm
American Govt is burning in anger !!
Reply Recommend 0
FIDA SAYANI
Dec 09, 2022 06:13pm
Arab China friendship is in the interest of both. hope Iran is persuaded to join the group.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Dec 09, 2022 06:17pm
And here, THEY are taking notes every day from USA, after the regime change.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 06:23pm
Qatar’s emir, Kuwait’s crown prince, the kings of Bahrain and Jordan, and presidents of Egypt, Tunisia, Djibouti, Somalia, and Mauritania are among the rulers attending alongside leaders and prime ministers of Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, and Lebanon. Babu not even invited to serve tea like in Quad.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 09, 2022 06:29pm
Great move.
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Dec 09, 2022 06:41pm
How come no Pakistan leader was invited? Aren’t Pakistanis of arab decent?
Reply Recommend 0
Immy Kahn
Dec 09, 2022 06:49pm
@Aliyah, keep taking the tablets!
Reply Recommend 0
1Hindustani
Dec 09, 2022 06:50pm
new world order!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 09, 2022 06:52pm
China cannot replace USA for Saudis. If US decides to pull the rug under feet of MSB, it will be another Syria or Iraq in no time. China will never come to rescue.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 09, 2022 07:03pm
@Aliyah, Pakistan has no need to renew/ review ties with China. They are already way ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr.Pakistani Doctor
Dec 09, 2022 07:08pm
While pakistanis are getting bankrupted by Beggars PM
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 09, 2022 07:12pm
@Aliyah, are you an Arab decent too?
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Dec 09, 2022 07:15pm
@Aliyah, no! We are not of Arab descent
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Dec 09, 2022 07:26pm
@Aliyah, Looks like the grapes are sour :)
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Kundi
Dec 09, 2022 07:35pm
I am sure China remains most worried about Pakistan as we have not behaved like a serious enough partner to progress in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Furrukh Rao
Dec 09, 2022 07:41pm
@Aliyah, Yes we are plenty of Sayyeds in our Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 09, 2022 07:49pm
@Aliyah, are you decedent of British viceroy?
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 09, 2022 07:58pm
Welcome to the changing ground realities of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Dec 09, 2022 08:06pm
China is cold on Kashmir issue. No interest. Status quo. US still see Pakistan a great partner location wise and Pakistan Army wants to use it for its own benefits. India is a big threat to pakistan’s sovereignty — absolute no doubt — Pakistan has to be lethal for India militarily and also a good trading partner — no other choice. Grow in conflict kind of model. Pakistan can play a central role in building relationship between China and Middle East — use CPEC to glue that relationship.
Reply Recommend 0
1 Sawaal 2 Jawaab
Dec 09, 2022 08:15pm
Why was pakistan not invited to this summit?! Aren’t we pakistanis also Arabs?! — or are we Iranians or Turkish?! — or are we Indians?!?! Don’t we pakistanis have fraternal brotherly ties with the Saudis?!
Reply Recommend 0
Abid Urrehman
Dec 09, 2022 08:19pm
China is a friend to look up to. Only agenda is economic development
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 09, 2022 08:20pm
@Aliyah, Pakistanis are not of Arab descent.. but they like to think of themselves as arabs. They are actually the descendents of people who were conquered and converted by the arabs.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 09, 2022 08:24pm
@Hussain, Pakistanis are of what decent?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 09, 2022 08:33pm
And here in the US, the Saudis and the Qataris are running pro US ads everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0

