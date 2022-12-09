DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N has begun preparations to ‘welcome’ Nawaz: Rana Sanaullah

Dawn.com Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 05:25pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks at a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the party has begun preparations to “welcome” former premier Nawaz Sharif, as his return would tip the results in the party’s favour if an election were to be held in Punjab.

“We have begun preparations to welcome Nawaz from today,” the minister — who is also the PML-N’s provincial president — said at a press conference in Lahore alongside Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari.

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

Earlier this week, however, Nawaz — in an apparent effort to dispel the impression that the PML-N is “running away” from elections in Punjab and seemingly out of legal options to forestall a possible dissolution of the provincial assembly — directed Sanaullah to begin homework for shortlisting suitable candidates for polls.

Last month, PTI chief Imran Khan had announced that his party would disassociate itself from the “current corrupt political system” by quitting the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Addressing today’s press conference, Sanaullah challenged the PTI chief to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, saying: “We have decided to fight and prepare for the elections.”

He said the “PML-N has taken decisions” and would meet later in the day to implement them.

Sanaullah further said the PML-N supremo’s return would decide the results of the election in Punjab and predicted that the PTI would face defeat. “We are democratic people and are in favour of letting assemblies complete their tenure. But we are not afraid of PTI’s harmless threats.”

With regard to the party’s election campaign, the PML-N leader said the party has divided the nine divisions of Punjab into three parts, adding that committees have been formed to meet party leaders and nominate two candidates in each constituency within two weeks.

“The committees will consist of senior PML N parliamentarians. They will meet the sitting MPAs and those interested in contesting the election. They will visit every constituency and finalise two candidates from each constituency within two weeks.”

The committees will then forward their recommendations to the party higher-ups who would then make a decision on the candidacies, he said.

He further said that committees would also be formed at the union council level for Nawaz’s return. “PML-N workers, under the union council name and banner, will reach Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

“This welcome will also decide the fate of the election. When the election is announced, Mian Nawaz Sharif will return back to lead the party in the [Punjab] elections.”

The minister asserted that general elections would take place in October 2023. “But if one assembly or both are dissolved, the provincial elections will take place within 90 days”.

Sanaullah went on to say that he was privy to information which suggested Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi — who is in power in the province due the PTI’s support — was not in favour of dissolving the assembly.

“If the PTI is claiming it is not dissolving assemblies due to obstacles from our side, then let me make it clear that there are no obstacles apart from the fact that we are not in favour of the move.”

He further said that the PML-N and the PPP were on the same page when it came to elections in Punjab. “We will fight like allies but the main contest is with the PTI.”

Tariq
Dec 09, 2022 04:42pm
The only preparation that is required for the fugitive's arrival is a police van at International Arrivals terminal to escort him to his rightful place.
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Dec 09, 2022 04:42pm
Start with cleaning the jail cell he should return back to....
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Dec 09, 2022 04:49pm
If he landed on Pakistani soil, not arrested immediately and put straight into prison. The day will be end to justice system in Pakistan. The nation will never forgive.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Dec 09, 2022 04:53pm
Yes… welcome Nawaz Sharif to Jail, where he belongs!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 09, 2022 05:00pm
After Nawaz Sharif will arrive in the country it would balance the equation. There is also a possibility that Nawaz Sharif may give an early date to hold early general elections in the country. PML-N should listen carefully to the grievances of PML-N angry workers due to which PML-N lost last by-elections in Punjab and should plan a strategy whether PDM will jointly contest National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies elections, or the parties will contest next general elections individually.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Dec 09, 2022 05:00pm
Good , let him come so the illusion can also come to its logical conclusion.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Dec 09, 2022 05:00pm
Country is heading toward default and this guy is busy in welcoming his masters.
Reply Recommend 0
RM 44
Dec 09, 2022 05:03pm
Lets welcome a convict on the run. The mafia state of PK
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 09, 2022 05:04pm
Just goes to show how out of touch these people are from grassroot sentiments and the ordinary citizenry
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 09, 2022 05:05pm
Well announce the election date and be democratic.
Reply Recommend 0

