SBP’s forex reserves fall to near four-year low

Shahid Iqbal Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 07:21am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plunged $784 million to a nearly four-year low of $6.72 billion during the week that ended on Dec 2, the central bank said on Thursday.

According to the central bank data, the SBP reserves were last recorded below this level during the week ended on Jan 18, 2019, when it had some $6.64bn.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks now stand at $5.867bn, meaning the country’s total liquid foreign reserves are now $12.58bn.

Strengthening the foreign exchange reserves remained the top agenda of the new government since it took the helm in April. However, SBP’s reserves have since dropped by more than $4bn from around $10.9bn at the time.

Analyst say the falling reserves may make it more difficult for the country to repay foreign loans; the remaining amount of over $6.7bn is just enough to cover over a month’s imports.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said in a podcast on Thursday that during the last five months, inflows remained just $4bn but the figure was expected to rise in the second half of the current fiscal year ending June 2023.

The central bank attributed the fall in foreign exchange reserves to a payment of $1bn against the maturity of sukuk (Islamic bonds). However, a senior analyst, who wished not to be named, said the $6.7bn reserves were not calculated after the payment for bonds.

Mr Ahmad said in the interview that the SBP paid $1bn and another $1.2bn to two commercial banks, which have agreed to relend the same amount in a few days.

The State Bank said that inflows of $500m from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) offset the SBP outflows.

Analysts and researchers have expressed concern about the country’s ability to pay back the huge amount of foreign loans. The frequent concerns have depressed the market and the exchange rate remained unstable during the ongoing fiscal year.

The country is now expecting another tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the ninth-review talks have been delayed apparently due to Fund’s criticism over an increased fiscal deficit.

The government is unwilling to impose more taxes for higher revenues, while the IMF insists the government must consolidate the economy.

Independent economists believe the government needed to generate additional revenue of about Rs800bn to get the next IMF tranche.

However, the political cost of squeezing this extra revenue from citizens “is too high for the present government, which is the main hurdle”, the analyst said.

Meanwhile, the demand for dollars remains high in the interbank market, while the open market offers no hard currency. The dollar rose 0.09pc to close at Rs224.37 in the interbank market on Thursday.

However, most market players don’t trust the rates given by the State Bank, saying the deals were actually being done at higher prices.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2022

Pursuing
Dec 09, 2022 07:27am
All black money belonging to sharif family has now been laundered abroad, mission accomplished by Ishaq dar, default is now in sight! IK need not worry, because there’ll be no assembly left to dissolve!
Reply Recommend 0
Shakaib
Dec 09, 2022 07:31am
No matter what happens to economy and poor masses Pdm leaders court and NAB cases are ending ishaq dar who was convict according to court came back and took the charge of ministry with protocol and without even going to court.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 09, 2022 07:33am
The onus of responsibility lies on PDM & Company. The inflation from root level to high level expenditures, all sky high. Uncertainty and instability both traveling to higher peaks. Those incharge in Islamabad must take care to bail out Pakistan from quagmires. Once again reach out to friends with SOS May Day May Day. The edible food items under heavy demurrage at Port. Dollars required immediately to retire import documents. M/O Finance please wake up.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 09, 2022 07:36am
Foreign Reserves (December, 2022) :- ● Pakistan: $6.7 billion. ● Bangladesh: $34.0 billion.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Dec 09, 2022 07:39am
Now we understand why LC’s are being refused and cargo stranded at ports, state is on verge of default.
Reply Recommend 0
SAMA
Dec 09, 2022 07:40am
Better and better What a mess And you want war with India????? With no money for food?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Ayaz (UC Berkeley)
Dec 09, 2022 07:43am
It is high time for policy makers and politicians to put together a plan for soft default in the line of Argentina and other developing economies with systemic balance of payment issues. Default is not the end of the world - It is just a planned reform process to help put the economy back on the tracks. Greece and Argentina have defaulted multiple times but now after reforms they are getting back on the growth path. And they have managed a decent quality of life through default.
Reply Recommend 0
Punisher
Dec 09, 2022 07:47am
Meanwhile India’s forex reserves near all time high at $632 billion.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 07:53am
Out of $6.7bn forex reserves, $3B are KSA deposits and $2.3B are Chinese deposits given in June 2022 so actually SBP has less than $1.4B available to pay for imports.
Reply Recommend 0
PakPro
Dec 09, 2022 07:53am
Thanks PDM. Just go ahead and blame IK and everybody will be happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 07:54am
Where is the money to pay for Russian wheat and discounted Russian Oil ?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 09, 2022 07:56am
Once again Ego of DAR is playing havoc with country.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 09, 2022 07:58am
Back to where noon left it.
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Dec 09, 2022 07:59am
Pakistan was surviving on US money since 1980's but Pakistan bit the hand that was feeding it. With US money gone, the forex reserves are virtually empty now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 09, 2022 08:03am
Taliban is running Afghanistan without any financial crisis while Pakistan has CPEC, IMF bailouts still begging bowl is always out.
Reply Recommend 0

