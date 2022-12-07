DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 07, 2022

Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England

AFP Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 06:17pm
<p>Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses a press conference at the end of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Dec 5. — Photo by PCB</p>

Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses a press conference at the end of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Dec 5. — Photo by PCB

Pakistan hope to get more life from the pitch when they take on England in the second Test in Multan starting Friday.

England took full advantage of winning the toss — and their batting depth — to win the first Test by 74 runs Monday on a dead Rawalpindi wicket that offered nothing to the bowlers.

Multan, however, despite not hosting a Test match for 16 years, could provide more spin if recent domestic matches are anything to go by.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who scored a century in Pakistan’s first innings in Rawalpindi, said he wanted something more lively.

“We wanted a spin pitch (in Rawalpindi),” he told reporters. “I gave my input … but unfortunately it was not what we planned.”

Rawalpindi yielded 1,768 runs in four innings — the third most in Test history — with seven individual centuries and five 50s.

But Multan helped spinners in the last first-class match played there, with former Test spinner Yasir Shah taking five wickets in each innings.

Still, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood — who conceded a whopping 319 runs for his six wickets in the first test — may get the axe from the Pakistan selectors.

Mohammad Nawaz and the uncapped Abrar Ahmed are vying for his spot.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali will likely fill in for the injured Haris Rauf, himself a replacement for world-class pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out of the series.

England will also make an injury change, with wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes likely coming in for Liam Livingstone, who is heading home for treatment on his knee.

Regardless of the Multan surface, England skipper Ben Stokes has promised no end to “Bazball”, the brand of aggressive cricket coined from the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.

“We’re going to play to win every game,” he said after Monday’s win — the seventh in eight Tests since the McCullum-Stokes partnership took over in May.

“It’s not always going to work, but if you’re brave enough and willing enough to go out and play in that way, if you lose a game, it’s still going to be entertaining.” The weather could also be a factor.

Provincial authorities have issued a fog alert for the next few days, which could eat into playing time.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shan Masood

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
J.Y
Dec 07, 2022 06:27pm
Nonsense comment. Selection, strategy and defensive mindset is the reason for defeat. You cant bring so many debutants in 1st test match of important series. Pakistan plays 'Not to lose' rather than go for win.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Dec 07, 2022 06:39pm
Losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Turk sulemaklu
Dec 07, 2022 07:07pm
The podium is always the problem for a weakling ... Let's blame it on someone else just like we have made it a way of life, full of lies.
Reply Recommend 0
M.D
Dec 07, 2022 07:09pm
To win you got to play with aggression. Somehow Pakistan always lags behind times. Playing 50ties game in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Dec 07, 2022 07:21pm
Today he remembered what type of pitch he wanted in Rawalpindi which he did not disclose till-date to anyone..
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Dec 07, 2022 07:24pm
From top to bottom inept useless people in positions of power. Pakistan should have won that match and it was the conservative approach which was the problem.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...
Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...