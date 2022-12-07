DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 07, 2022

Ayatollah Khamenei’s sister condemns his rule, urges Guards to disarm

Reuters Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 05:36pm
<p>Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of students in Tehran, Iran, Nov 2. — Reuters</p>

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of students in Tehran, Iran, Nov 2. — Reuters

A sister of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned his crackdown on nationwide protests and called on the widely-feared Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons, according to a letter published by her France-based son.

Iran has been gripped by unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16 and is facing a three-day general strike movement which started on Monday.

Badri Hosseini Khamenei, who lives in Iran and is the sister of Ayatollah Khamenei, criticised the clerical establishment starting from the time of the Islamic Republic’s late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to her brother’s rule, the letter, dated “December 2022”, said.

“I think it is appropriate now to declare that I oppose my brother’s actions and I express my sympathy with all mothers mourning the crimes of the Islamic Republic, from the time of Khomeini to the current era of the despotic caliphate of Ali Khamenei,” she wrote in the letter which was shared on Wednesday on the Twitter account of her son, Mahmoud Moradkhani.

“Ali Khamenei’s Revolutionary Guards and mercenaries should lay down their weapons as soon as possible and join the people before it is too late,” the letter said.

The Revolutionary Guards are Iran’s elite force which has helped the country establish proxies across the Middle East, and runs a vast business empire.

On Tuesday, the elite force shared a statement calling on the judiciary to “not show mercy to rioters, thugs and terrorists”, indicating that the authorities have no intention of easing their fierce crackdown on dissent.

Iran’s judiciary spokesman, Masoud Setayeshi, said on Tuesday that five people indicted in the killing of Basij militia member Rouhollah Ajamian were sentenced to death in a verdict that they can still appeal.

In November, Badri’s activist daughter Farideh Moradkhani was arrested by authorities after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran.

Videos shared on Twitter by 1500tasvir, an account with 385,000 followers and focus on Iran’s protests, showed closed shops in the commercial streets of Tehran, Isfahan, Ilam, Kermanshah, Najafabad, Arak, Babol, and Shiraz where security forces were forcing shopkeepers to open up their stores.

Reuters could not verify the videos.

President Ebrahim Raisi gave a speech at the University of Tehran to mark Student Day.

Some students outside the main reception hall shouted “dishonourable” and “students will die but won’t accept this government.” A video shared by 1500tasvir showed students getting into verbal fights with plain-clothed security forces.

Students protested in several universities across Iran, such as Amir Kabir University in the capital, where they called for the “downfall of the whole regime” and shouted “death to Khamenei” according to footage shared by 1500tasvir.

In the northeastern city of Mashhad, students gathered outside Ferdowsi University and were threatened by people riding in a pickup truck who warned them they would be “summoned” and that it would end badly for them.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...
Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...