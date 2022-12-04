DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 04, 2022

Iran protesters call for strike, prosecutor says morality police shut down

Reuters Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 09:00pm
<p>In this file photo taken on July 23, 2007, an Iranian policeman speaks with a woman sitting in a police car after she was arrested because of her “inappropriate” clothes during a crackdown to enforce Islamic dress code in the capital Tehran. — AFP</p>

In this file photo taken on July 23, 2007, an Iranian policeman speaks with a woman sitting in a police car after she was arrested because of her “inappropriate” clothes during a crackdown to enforce Islamic dress code in the capital Tehran. — AFP

Protesters in Iran called on Sunday for a three-day strike this week, stepping up pressure on authorities after the public prosecutor said the morality police whose detention of a young woman triggered months of protests had been shut down.

There was no confirmation of the closure from the Interior Ministry which is in charge of the morality police, and Iranian state media said Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was not responsible for overseeing the force.

Top Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran would not change the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab policy, which requires women to dress modestly and wear headscarves, despite 11 weeks of protests against strict regulations.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest which erupted in September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police for flouting the hijab rules.

Protesters seeking to maintain their challenge to Iran’s clerical rulers have called for a three-day economic strike and a rally at Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) Square on Wednesday, according to individual posts shared on Twitter by accounts unverified by Reuters.

President Ebrahim Raisi is due to address students in Tehran on the same day to mark Student Day in Iran.

Similar calls for strike action and mass mobilisation have in past weeks resulted in an escalation in the unrest which has swept the country — some of the biggest anti-government protests since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The activist HRANA news agency said 470 protesters had been killed as of Saturday, including 64 minors. It said 18,210 demonstrators were arrested and 61 members of the security forces were killed.

Iran’s Interior Ministry state security council said on Saturday the death toll was 200, according to the judiciary’s news agency Mizan.

Residents posting on social media and newspapers such as Shargh daily say there have been fewer sightings of the morality police on the streets in recent weeks as authorities apparently try to avoid provoking more protests.

On Saturday, Montazeri was cited by the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency as saying that the morality police had been disbanded.

“The same authority which has established this police has shut it down,” he was quoted as saying. He said the morality police was not under the judiciary’s authority, which “continues to monitor behavioural actions at the community level”.

Al Alam state television said foreign media were depicting his comments as “a retreat on the part of the Islamic Republic from its stance on hijab and religious morality as a result of the protests”, but that all that could be understood from his comments was that the morality police were not directly related to the judiciary.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
dude
Dec 04, 2022 05:10pm
Better late than never.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Mahmood
Dec 04, 2022 05:30pm
Congratulations to the people of Iran of successful outcome of their protests!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 04, 2022 06:44pm
Power to Iranian people for protesting against the tyrant mullah regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Iran Baloch
Dec 04, 2022 07:11pm
Iranian Ayatollah regime is no different to Afghan Taliban in terms of its brutality
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Dec 04, 2022 08:06pm
Correct move. Good for Iran
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Dec 04, 2022 08:20pm
Great news, more power to all oppressed women every where.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Dec 04, 2022 08:38pm
Good omen for Iran &Iranian.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...
Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...