DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 07, 2022

Japan announces grant of $38.9m for Pakistan flood victims

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 04:09pm

Japan has announced its plan to provide a “grant assistance” of $38.9 million to Pakistan as part of the country’s supplementary budget to deliver life-saving aid to the flood victims, its embassy in Islamabad said on Wednesday.

In August of this year, the world watched in horror as Pakistan was struck by unprecedented floods that rendered over one million people displaced and around 1,700 dead.

According to the Japanese Embassy statement, the projects will commence in January 2023 and Tokyo “will support the affected population in various social and economic dimensions in partnership with WHO, UNFPA, FAO, UNDP, UNICEF, WFP, UNWOMEN, UNHCR, and IPPF in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces, as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory.”

The statement added that the proposed areas for support included “emergency medical assistance, food distribution, agriculture and livestock restoration, livelihood recreation, and gender-based violence risk mitigation and response.”

It pointed out that “the unprecedented levels of flooding have triggered a multi-dimensional humanitarian crisis, leaving the affected population with increased health risks and food insecurity, insecure livelihoods, and heightened vulnerabilities to gender-based violence.”

The communiqué said the Japanese government “will also provide support through JICA, equivalent to $4.7m, for recovery from the floods in health, agriculture, education, gender, and resilient disaster management.”

The statement also highlighted how Japan provided $7m as an emergency grant to address the immediate impact of the floods earlier in September.

“The Government of Japan, with a long-standing partnership with Pakistan, stands ready to support the people of Pakistan to overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” it said.

This year’s flood catastrophe has been compared to the 2010 floods that left almost 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population homeless, destroyed homes, crops, and infrastructure, and left millions vulnerable to malnutrition and waterborne diseases.

In October, the UN revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold, to $816m from $160m, as a surge of water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger posed new dangers after weeks of unprecedented flooding.

Latest data and estimates show nearly 1,700 people have been killed in the floods and their aftermath caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. Thousands more have been displaced and the UN has sounded the alarm on the rise of water-borne diseases in the country, particularly among the flood-hit population.

Government estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and the UN have blamed the catastrophe on climate change.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...
Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...