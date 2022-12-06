DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 06, 2022

Talks with IMF on ninth review in ‘advanced stage’: Finance Division

Tahir Sherani Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 10:17pm

The Finance Division said on Tuesday that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the ninth review of Pakistan’s $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) were at the “advanced stage”.

“With the efforts of the current government, the IMF programme has come back on track,” it stated in a press release.

Pakistan entered a $6bn IMF programme in 2019 and its ninth review is currently pending with remote talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $1.18bn.

Earlier, Dawn reported that Pakistan and IMF had had a round of engagement on November 18 but could not finalise a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review.

The talks, originally due in the last week of October, were rescheduled to Nov 3 and then kept on facing delays following gaps in estimates by the two sides.

In a statement issued today, the Finance Division said that the government remained committed to completing the IMF programme while meeting all external debt repayments on time.

‘No economic emergency being imposed in Pakistan’

The statement also categorically denied that an economic emergency was being imposed in the country.

“Finance Division not only strongly rebuts the assertions made in the said message but also categorically denies it and that there is no planning to impose economic emergency.

“The message is unfortunately aimed at creating uncertainty about the economic situation in the country and can only be spread by those who do not want to see Pakistan prosper,” it said.

Today’s statement comes after a number of messages were circulated on social media regarding an economic emergency being imposed in the country.

Countering what it called “rumours”, the Finance Division said that creating and spreading such false messages was against the national interest in the current times of economic hardship.

It said that even a cursory reading of the nine points would show how “far-fetched those suggestions are”, adding that it was “quite inappropriate” to equate Pakistan with Sri Lanka, given the “inherent strength and diversity” in the former’s economy.

The division said that the present difficult economic situation was largely due to the following factors:

  • commodity super-cycle
  • Russia-Ukraine war
  • Global recession
  • Trade headwinds
  • US Federal Reserve’s increase in policy rates
  • Devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods

It added that the government was making “utmost efforts” to minimise the impact of such external factors, even when faced with the economic consequences of unprecedented floods and having to meet IMF conditionalities.

“In this challenging economic situation, the government has put in place a number of austerity measures with the approval of the federal cabinet. Such measures are in public knowledge and are aimed at eliminating non-essential expenditures.

“Similarly, the government has been deliberating energy conservation mainly aimed at reducing the import bill. Such deliberations will continue in the cabinet and all decisions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders and in the best national interest,” the Finance Division said.

Pointing to the government’s efforts, it added that they had resulted in lower current account deficits in recent months and the achievement of the Federal Board of Revenue’s revenue targets.

“Easing up of pressure on the external account is also foreseen in the near future. While there remains the need to make structural adjustments in the mid-term, the economic situation of the country is now moving towards stability.

“Finance Division urges the people of Pakistan to contribute towards economic betterment and stability and not to pay heed to malicious rumourmongering which is against the national interest of Pakistan,” the press release concluded.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ifti Malik
Dec 06, 2022 10:16pm
Let's hope for the best . . .
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 06, 2022 10:19pm
Default is also in final stage!
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 06, 2022 10:30pm
How long will the imported try to hide behind false narratives when IMF is looking for answers and they cannot provide
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 06, 2022 10:36pm
Finance Minister Dar, has diatribes against IMF, and he represent Pakistan. IMF shouldn’t talk to Mr Dar as already smeared by financial wrong doings. The larger say in IMF is US being biggest contributor, however the tax payers in US won’t approve any deal with Mr Dar an infamous man for money laundering. IMF should take care in releasing any money, unless Dar is removed from panel.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 06, 2022 10:43pm
More debt is added to the list which will eventually contribute to default.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Dec 06, 2022 10:43pm
Yes average Pakistani should be very very careful while discussing economic conditions of the country. Only gung ho Finance Minister is allowed to wreck the deck for his political goals.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2022 10:51pm
All who can afford to lend the money is welcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Razak
Dec 06, 2022 10:53pm
It is time to prepare for a soft default, just like Argentina has done numerous times, to force internal reforms for the long term !!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Dec 06, 2022 10:54pm
"Breaking news" IMF is moving there head quarters to Islamabad Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...
Extension legacy
Updated 05 Dec, 2022

Extension legacy

The practice of having individuals carry on well beyond their time is up.
Dodging accountability
05 Dec, 2022

Dodging accountability

A WARNING carried in these pages in August appears to have gone completely unheeded. Months ago, as the government...
Double standards
05 Dec, 2022

Double standards

IN a globalised world, if states fail to protect the human rights of their citizens, or worse, participate in ...