All Pakistan Squash starts today

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 10:13am

KARACHI: The qualifying round of the inaugural Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Cham­pionship commences here at the PN Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

The event that features men and women carries Rs1.5 million prize money and concludes on Dec 12.

The details of the event were announced by tournament director Cdre Tauqir Ahmed Khawaja at a press conference held at the venue the other day. Squash legend Jahangir Khan was also present.

Top four men and as many women will qualify and join 12 seeded players apiece in the main draw.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2022

