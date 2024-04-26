DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2024

KSE-100 index soars 700 points on hopes of rate cut

Dawn.com Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 05:45pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index soared by over 700 points on Friday on hopes of a cut in the key policy rate.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 771.34 points, or 1.07 per cent, to stand at 72,742.74 points at the day’s close from the previous close of 71,971.40.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said the market “is building in expectations of a rate cut”.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet on April 29 to take a decision regarding the key interest rate policy. Last month, the committee had chosen to maintain the status quo by upholding the key policy rate at 22 per cent for the sixth policy meeting in a row.

A Topline Securities survey from last week stated that 51pc of participants expect the policy rate will remain unchanged at 22pc, while the remaining 49pc anticipate a policy rate cut.

“We believe that the SBP will maintain cautious approach despite the above encouraging trends and adopt a ‘watch and see’ approach until the inflation trend maintain its fall,” the brokerage firm said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Farooq noted that the sensitive price index was down 1.1 per cent this week while most analysts were expecting inflation to clock in between 17-18pc.

“Lower interest rates translate into higher stock prices,” he said.

Shahbaz Ashraf, chief investment officer at FRIM Ventures, observed that there were a “handful of reasons that summarise the current market performance”.

“The blue-chip sectors are unveiling a wave of encouraging results and payouts,” he said.

Moreover, Ashraf highlighted that all eyes were now set on the impending monetary policy announcement.

“Expectations are running high for a rate cut — even if symbolic — as inflation sees a sharp decline below the policy rate,” he noted, adding that “real interest rates remain positive both in the present and in the foreseeable future”.

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, echoed the same sentiments. “Market is continuing it’s bullish momentum amid expectations of interest rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy on Monday,” he said.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business concerns
Updated 26 Apr, 2024

Business concerns

There is no doubt that these issues are impeding a positive business clime, which is required to boost private investment and economic growth.
Musical chairs
26 Apr, 2024

Musical chairs

THE petitioners are quite helpless. Yet again, they are being expected to wait while the bench supposed to hear...
Global arms race
26 Apr, 2024

Global arms race

THE figure is staggering. According to the annual report of Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace...
Digital growth
Updated 25 Apr, 2024

Digital growth

Democratising digital development will catalyse a rapid, if not immediate, improvement in human development indicators for the underserved segments of the Pakistani citizenry.
Nikah rights
25 Apr, 2024

Nikah rights

THE Supreme Court recently delivered a judgement championing the rights of women within a marriage. The ruling...
Campus crackdowns
25 Apr, 2024

Campus crackdowns

WHILE most Western governments have either been gladly facilitating Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, or meekly...