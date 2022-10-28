Four Pakistan players to feature in Asian squash

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistan players will feature in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship for Men & Women to be held at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, Korea from Oct 31 to Nov 4.

The Pakistan team would participate in the men’s event only, said a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) press release issued here on Thursday.

The squad includes Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz and Farhan Mehboob.

Wing Commander Ali Saud Hassan (manager), Zulfiqar Ali Khan (coach) and Mohammad Boota (physical trainer) would accompany the players.

Twelve men’s teams are divided into two pools. India, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, Korea and Taipei are placed in pool ‘A’ while Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Philippines and Singapore form pool ‘B’.

Pakistan in their first match face Chinese Taipei on Oct 31 and then play Korea in the second game in the evening on the same day.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022