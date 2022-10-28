DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 28, 2022

Four Pakistan players to feature in Asian squash

APP Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 10:23am

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistan players will feature in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship for Men & Women to be held at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, Korea from Oct 31 to Nov 4.

The Pakistan team would participate in the men’s event only, said a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) press release issued here on Thursday.

The squad includes Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz and Farhan Mehboob.

Wing Commander Ali Saud Hassan (manager), Zulfiqar Ali Khan (coach) and Mohammad Boota (physical trainer) would accompany the players.

Twelve men’s teams are divided into two pools. India, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, Korea and Taipei are placed in pool ‘A’ while Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Philippines and Singapore form pool ‘B’.

Pakistan in their first match face Chinese Taipei on Oct 31 and then play Korea in the second game in the evening on the same day.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...