DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 06, 2022

Fazl rules out PDM’s talks with Tehreek-i-Insaf over elections

Bureau Report Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 09:27am

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday ruled out the possibility of negotiations between the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement’s leadership and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over next elections.

“We [PDM] won’t speak to him [Imran] at any cost,” the JUI-F chief told a party meeting here.

Mr Fazl said that since Mr Imran’s long march had become a “furlong march,” the march slated to be staged on Islamabad turned to Rawalpindi, and the sit-in on “Gate No 4” was made a one-hour show at Faizabad, the PDM didn’t take the PTI chief’s ultimatums for its government on next elections seriously.

He said usually, the government invited the opposition to talks but in the PTI case, it was the opposition, which was asking the government to sit down with it.

Says prolonged PTI rule has left KP bankrupt

The JUI-F chief said he welcomed the military establishment’s decision that it would focus on its professional responsibilities.

He said the PDM’s was a national government and was working to bring the country out of crises caused by the Imran government.

Mr Fazl said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government was struggling to restore the confidence of Pakistan’s allies in the country that was shaken by the PTI rule.

He said that the national kitty had just $2.5 billion when the PTI government was ousted in the centre.

“Pakistan faces serious crises, especially economic one, after the ruling PTI’s dismal performance for four years,” he said.

The JUI-F chief also said the nine years long rule of the PTI had left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bankrupt.

He said that the province’s debt totalled Rs70 billion at the end of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal government and Rs110 billion when the Awami National Party quit power, but it had reached the Rs1 trillion mark during the last nine years rule of the PTI.

Mr Fazl said that when political parties held power for a long time, they carried out reforms but the PTI government did exactly the opposite as the province was left with no money even to pay the salaries of its employees.

He said that PTI chief, in a bid to hide his failures as the PM, was threatening to dissolve assemblies.

The JUI-F chief directed his party’s workers to reach out to the people.

“Our party is the future of KP,” he said.

Mr Fazl also lashed out at the US for what he said keeping Pakistan in the list of countries with poor record of religious freedom during 2022.

He said such US moves amounted to going against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The JUI-F leader said that the US imposed a war on Afghanistan for two decades and branded Muslims as terrorists.

He wondered why the US was silent on human rights violations in the India-held Kashmir and the maltreatment of religious minoroties, including Muslims and Dalits, in India.

Mr Fazl said that Pakistani parliament was supreme and had the power to make any law, so the US or any other world power had no right to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Dec 06, 2022 09:39am
Who is this guy?
Reply Recommend 0
dromax
Dec 06, 2022 09:40am
There is no doubt that pti left the kp default
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Dec 06, 2022 10:07am
Best religion salesman.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 06, 2022 10:22am
“He said that the national kitty had just $2.5 billion when the PTI government was ousted in the centre.” What a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 06, 2022 10:29am
@dromax, Yeah but interestingly, it is facing bankruptcy after April 9, 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 06, 2022 10:30am
Hollow words again from Fazl-ur-Rahman.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Dec 06, 2022 10:31am
People of Kpk hate this hypocrite!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Dec 06, 2022 10:45am
KPK has voted for IK not this terrorist!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...
Extension legacy
Updated 05 Dec, 2022

Extension legacy

The practice of having individuals carry on well beyond their time is up.
Dodging accountability
05 Dec, 2022

Dodging accountability

A WARNING carried in these pages in August appears to have gone completely unheeded. Months ago, as the government...
Double standards
05 Dec, 2022

Double standards

IN a globalised world, if states fail to protect the human rights of their citizens, or worse, participate in ...