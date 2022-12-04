DAWN.COM Logo

Imran says his offer for talks ‘misread’

Mansoor Malik Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 07:22am
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Bol News which aired on Saturday night. — Screenshot courtesy: Bol news</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Bol News which aired on Saturday night. — Screenshot courtesy: Bol news

• Withdraws ‘proposal’ to sit with PDM, says suggestion was made in view of national interest
• Says assemblies’ scuttling can be delayed if polls are called by end of March
• Tells PTI lawmakers all set for dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies

LAHORE: In what appeared to be an attempt to clear the air after his offer for talks to the coalition government on snap polls supposedly backfired, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan on Saturday insisted his offer was ‘misunderstood’, as he made it in the larger interests of the country.

He then implored “the handlers” of the federal government to realise the country was fast heading towards a default and urged them to act to save the 220 million people from a perpetual loss.

However, Mr Khan while speaking during an interview with Bol News late in the night, gave a new dimension to his stance. The PTI chief said he may delay the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies if political players agreed to come to the table and decide that general elections would be called maximum by the end of next March.

Since March will be the month of Ramazan, Mr Khan’s new suggestion implies that PDM government should immediately announce the elections date, dissolve all assemblies and call for general elections. But he said the elections can be held in the fasting month too.

Earlier, while speaking to legislators from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly via video link from his Zaman Park residence, he insisted the PTI was “all set to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies this month and take 66 per cent of Pakistan to the polls”.

This, he said, would bring the country to a halt as all political parties, including those in power, would be busy preparing for election campaigns. He added the country was left with no option but to go for early elections to ensure political stability, but claimed the ruling coalition was shying away from polls for fear of losing to his party.

On the other hand, apparently retracting the offer for talks to the government he made on Friday, the PTI chief reiterated his longstanding stance that he would not talk to the “thieves and dacoits”, hinting that his message was for the powers that be.

“I am asking you (the PDM government) to announce elections for the sake of the country, because PTI is not worried, even if polls are held in October next year,” he stated, and asked the KP legislators to begin preparations for election campaigns in their respective constituencies.

Lambasting the federal government for lacking a roadmap to save the sinking economy, the ex- premier said the PML-N tested its two ‘experienced’ finance ministers — Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar – but they were both busy accusing each other of pushing the country towards a default.

“A vote of confidence can never be successful without the support of the establishment,” Mr Khan said, and repeated his allegations that the PML-N and PPP leaders had stashed their wealth and properties abroad and would fly out as soon as the country faced any disaster. The PDM leaders, he claimed, were amending laws and getting their corruption cases closed. “They will also try to get me disqualified and knock out other PTI parliamentarians through cases to ensure their victory in elections,” he feared.

Elahi, Moonis meet PA speaker

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son, PML-Q senior leader Moonis Elahi, met Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan at the chief minister’s office and discussed matters pertaining to the rules of Punjab Assembly, legal matters and technical aspects of constitutional provisions.

Mr Elahi said he was waiting for a signal from the PTI chief to dissolve the assembly, stressing he would continue standing with Mr Khan through thick and thin.

The meeting resolved to counter any unconstitutional ploys of the opposition parties. The chief minister maintained the opposition did not have the support of enough MPAs to undertake any ‘misadventure’, adding the narrative of imposing governor’s rule and filing a no-trust motion would ultimately prove to be hollow claims.

In his interview to Bol News, Mr Khan rejected outright any idea to plan for elections after the next fiscal budget. “We can only observe restraint in dissolving the two provincial assemblies, if the election date will not go beyond March next,” he said. “I will wait for four to five more days for the government response to this offer, otherwise will dissolve and take 66 per cent of Pakistan to elections.

It will be unwise to let elections happen in 66pc of Pakistan and then again go for the general election in the rest of the country, he said.

Answering a question, Mr Khan said he committed a big mistake by granting extension to Gen Bajwa.

He said he wanted to see a strong army institution. In reply to a question, he said a new military set-up had emerged and he wanted to give some time to get themselves settled.

Answering a question about PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi’s claim that Gen Bajwa had asked him to support the PTI, he explained: “Moonis was asked to support Imran Khan, while the other one [Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain] had been asked to go to PML-N. Gen Bajwa was playing a double game and I could later identify that even PTI’s different men were being given different messages.”

Umer Farooq in Peshawar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2022

Shahzad Khaliq
Dec 04, 2022 07:26am
Another U-turn....
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 04, 2022 07:26am
PDM will not call early election. IK should dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies without any further delays. Otherwise, he should stop making this kind of statements and then take U turns.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Dec 04, 2022 07:28am
Thank you for exposing corrupt double game bajwa
Reply Recommend 0
Galwan says Hi.
Dec 04, 2022 07:29am
Don't worry U Turn Khan, we kinda got used to this. For a moment I was hopeful you finally matured and would act like a politician and sit down and talk to settle issues.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Dec 04, 2022 07:31am
Wow! Definitely ranks as the most famous U-Turner in the U-Turn hall of fame!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 04, 2022 07:31am
Dissolving KP and Punjab assemblies is just another hollow threat. He "cries wolf" and nobody takes him seriously anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
niaziMe
Dec 04, 2022 07:32am
lol khan!
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Dec 04, 2022 07:33am
This guy has a bad attitude. At the height of people's suffering during the floods, he had no issues with jalshas. Now he wants election during the fasting month of Ramadan. His lust for power has defied all logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Pro.Jamhoor
Dec 04, 2022 07:35am
my word! IK and national interest !! its a contradiction in terms. IK will always make a move only in self interest pure and simple . he can only fool the simple minded or the immature ones, so make no mistake about this
Reply Recommend 0
Mahira
Dec 04, 2022 07:35am
Another u-turn
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Dec 04, 2022 07:36am
Why do you need to offer a dialogue? Force them to election.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 04, 2022 07:40am
He is so confusing, changing every now and then.
Reply Recommend 0
Shida
Dec 04, 2022 07:42am
Two things. Firstly I now firmly believe he is incapable to running the country and feedback from KP citizens confirms that. Second he is seriously lacking credibility after daily exposure of his alliance with army and how he was working with the handlers. So in short we are doomed.
Reply Recommend 0
Eyub
Dec 04, 2022 07:45am
What else would you expect from a U-turn master
Reply Recommend 0
Jey
Dec 04, 2022 07:53am
Everyday news - petty politics and Military- therebis no achievement or welfare news
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Dec 04, 2022 07:55am
News is that Khuchlak jail is being cleaned. Swati already there. The new COAS will not forgive Imran Khan for tampering with his career in collusion with Retd. Gen. Faiz.
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Dec 04, 2022 08:00am
This man changes his direction depending on the day of the week!
Reply Recommend 0
Ravin
Dec 04, 2022 08:10am
World's drama queen
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 04, 2022 08:15am
Imran’s offer for talks was clear. PMLN minions ‘misread’ it of their own mischievous devices.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Dec 04, 2022 08:18am
U Turn again by withdrawing offer for proposal to talk?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Dec 04, 2022 08:29am
Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of this corrupt regime. Time to show them the door
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Dec 04, 2022 08:32am
Imran Khan is a scam.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Dec 04, 2022 08:36am
why do you waste the nation's resources in the long march if you would be interested in negotiation. you are always Utrun,
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 04, 2022 08:42am
Never trust corrupts and crooks importeds. They will always cheat you
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Dec 04, 2022 08:46am
PDM is waiting NS to arrive in Pakistan for their campaign but even if he comes PDM thieves will lose elections big time because people have now realized that they're all crooks thugs criminals clueless Jokers with only one agenda to clear their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Dec 04, 2022 08:52am
Now on In a sign language Imran Khan's pic will be used for U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Dec 04, 2022 09:12am
He just has to take a u-turn every day.
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...
Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...