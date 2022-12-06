Schoolchildren stranded in cable car in Abbottabad rescued

ABBOTTABAD: A Rescue 1122 team rescued 12 schoolchildren, who had got stuck in a cable car when its cable broke over the Harno River in Dhamthore village here on Monday.

Rescue officials said the students were going to school on Monday morning when the incident occurred.

They said the cable of the Abbottabad-Dhamthore Gul Dhok cable car broke, stranding the schoolchildren 200 feet above the river.

A rescue team dashed to the spot and rescued all the stranded students.

The students, who remained stuck for about two hours, were given medical aid after their rescue.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2022