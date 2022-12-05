DAWN.COM Logo

England’s Liam Livingstone out of Pakistan tour with knee injury

AFP Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 12:05pm
All-rounder Liam Livingstone. Phot courtesy: England Cricket website

All-rounder Liam Livingstone. Phot courtesy: England Cricket website

All-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England’s tour of Pakistan with a knee injury, the team’s management said on Monday.

The 29-year-old made his Test debut on Thursday in the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi, scoring nine and seven not out in England’s two innings.

But he jarred his knee while fielding on day two and did not bowl in Pakistan’s first innings.

Livingstone also missed the T20 series against Pakistan a few months ago after suffering an ankle injury.

England have yet to decide if a replacement will be called up.

Pakistan were chasing 343 on Monday, the fifth and final day of the first Test.

On Sunday, their captain Ben Stokes made an exceptionally bold decision of declaring their second innings, giving Pakistan a 343-run target to win on a very much placid track at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having declined to visit in the interim years on security grounds.

Their T20 side played seven matches in the country two months ago, taking the series 4-3.

The second Test is in Multan from Dec 9-13, and the third in Karachi from Dec 17-21.

