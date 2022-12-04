DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 04, 2022

Fiery Brook leads England charge in first Test against Pakistan

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 06:22pm
<p>England’s Harry Brook plays a shot at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Dec 4. — Reuters</p>

England’s Harry Brook plays a shot at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Dec 4. — Reuters

<p>Pakistan’s players wait for the third umpire’s decision for England’s Zak Crawley’s dismissal in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — Reuters</p>

Pakistan’s players wait for the third umpire’s decision for England’s Zak Crawley’s dismissal in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — Reuters

<p>England’s Zak Crawley plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP</p>

England’s Zak Crawley plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP

<p>Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP</p>

Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP

<p>England’s James Anderson delivers the ball during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP</p>

England’s James Anderson delivers the ball during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP

England grabbed a couple of quick wickets on Sunday after setting Pakistan a daunting target of 343 for victory with one day to play in a high-scoring first Test at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (six) and skipper Babar Azam (four) in their second innings before Imamul Haq (43) and Saud Shakeel (24) ended day four at the crease on 80-2.

Earlier, Harry Brook struck a fiery 87 as England batted aggressively in their second innings before declaring at 264-7.

Debutant spinner Will Jacks took a career-best 6-161 as England finally dismissed Pakistan for 579 in response to their mammoth first-innings score of 657.

Seeking ten Pakistan wickets in a maximum of 130 overs, England showed their intent early and Ollie Robinson soon bounced out opener Shafique — who scored a century in the first innings.

In the same over he struck Azhar Ali with a sharp, rising delivery, forcing him to retire with an injured finger.

Then Stokes got Azam’s prized wicket by forcing an edge off a rising delivery that landed safely in keeper Ollie Pope’s hands — shocking the holiday crowd of 14,200.

But Haq — who also scored a century in the first innings — steadied the ship with Shakeel with a 55-run third-wicket stand.

England’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood said the match was “well balanced”.

“We’re confident we can do it. The boys have shown that they’ll come up with different plans and different ways to try to get there,” he said.

“If Pakistan knock off the runs, they deserve to win.”

Pakistan’s Agha Salman also put forward a positive mindset.

“Our aim is to win the match, no matter how the pitch plays,” he said.

The second session belonged to England, who added 218 runs before declaring when Brook was bowled in Naseem Shah’s last over before tea.

Brook smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes in a swashbuckling knock, coming after his 153 in England’s first innings.

Root also played a part in a 96-run partnership with Brook, scoring his 55th Test half-century.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood dismissed Root and Stokes (nought) in the same over to finish with figures of 2-84, while Naseem took 2-66 and Mohammad Ali 2-64.

In the morning session, debutant Jacks took all three wickets to fall after Pakistan resumed at 499-7 — but not before the host’s tail-enders scored freely on a much-maligned flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Agha Salman (53) and Mahmood (17) frustrated England for 50 minutes during their stubborn eighth-wicket stand of 57.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 04, 2022 12:16pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 04, 2022 12:24pm
Selectors need to wake up or new selectors desired. There is no place for Azhar in the side.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 04, 2022 12:31pm
The chairman PCB had give a lot of answers. What was he thinking? He cannot get away with his responsibilities.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 04, 2022 12:32pm
Dead wicket.no interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 04, 2022 02:18pm
Proud of Team GREEN.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...
Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...