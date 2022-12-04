DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 04, 2022

Alert for suicide attack on security forces in Quetta

Saleem Shahid Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 08:26am

QUETTA: The Balochistan police have issued a threat alert for a suicide attack on security forces in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Quetta’s central police office said it had reliably learnt that Daesh — the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (IS) militant group — was planning to carry out a suicide attack in Quetta.

In this regard, a female suicide bomber named Zeenat, wife of Ziaur Rehman, daughter of Yar Muhammad Shahwani and resident of Khadkocha, had already volunteered herself for the suicide attack, the police said.

The statement said that it was further learnt that she was currently living with “Daesh terrorist” Ghulam Din at an undisclosed location in Mastung district.

She had remained reportedly present with militants in their hideout at Pari Jhal and Nagao areas in the Bolan range, the statement said.

The central police office has asked all authorities concerned to take necessary action and preventive measures through concerned SSP and SPs in their respective areas to avoid any untoward incident.

“All entry and exit points of Quetta will be checked and more security personnel will be deployed,” Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2022

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Constantine
Dec 04, 2022 09:03am
Troubled and disturbed nation
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...
Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...