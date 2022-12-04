DAWN.COM Logo

MQM’s London property case to resume in the new year

A Correspondent Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 08:30am

LONDON: The court battle between MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan over seven properties in the British capital will recommence in January 2023, as the witness testimonies could not be completed until the time stipulated by the judge.

Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Clive Jones had granted a five-day hearing for the case last week, but the prosecution was unable to cross-examine all witnesses from the defendant side within this time. The testimonies of MQM Supremo Altaf Hussain and MQM-London member Sufyan Yousuf are yet to be heard by the court, and are expected to take place in the new year.

Speaking to Dawn, MQM-London member Mustafa Azizabadi said he explained to the court that the BT call recording system kept at the international secretariat was destroyed.

Mr Azizabadi said when the properties case was initiated in 2019, solicitors informed members of MQM-London that evidence must be submitted, including the BT call recording system.

He told the court that system had been discarded by the MQM, as it was deemed old and no longer useable.

“Police in the UK seized some computers and equipment from MQM’s London office on two occassions, in 2012 and 2019. Those items, about 18 or so computers, were returned to us in April 2022.”

He added, “When we examined the returned items, we realised after opening two or three that the systems were too outdated to be used. The BT recorder was among these items, and so we discarded all of them.”

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2022

M. Emad
Dec 04, 2022 08:36am
Mr. Altaf Hussain used to run Karachi from London.
